Malaika Arora grieves father Anil Mehta's sudden death; Gauahar Khan, Shoaib Ibrahim, and other TV celebs offer condolences

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death and suicide.

In an unexpected turn of events, Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on September 11. The shocking incident left everyone heartbroken and in grief. Malaika shared a note on social media in his memory and referred to her dad as a 'gentle soul.' Reacting to the heartbreaking note, several television personalities, including Anjali Anand and Shoaib Ibrahim, offered condolences to the actress.

After Maliaka released an official statement on her dad's passing and requesting privacy, Gauahar Khan commented, "(heartbroken emojis) sending all my prayers! May god give u all strength to cope with this loss." Shoaib Ibrahim, who was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 (a show which featured Malaika Arora as one of the judges), expressed his grief by posting a folded-hand emoticon in the comment section.

Further, Karishma Tanna and Anupamaa fame Sagar Parekh also reacted. Anita Hassanandani reacted with a red heart emoji, while Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actress Anjali Anand, wrote, 'Sending so much love."

Malaika's note read, "He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy & Buddy."

Take a look at her post here:

As per the police statements, Anil Arora died by suicide at the age of 62. He allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of his home, and initial evidence points to a possible suicide. As soon as Malaika and her sister, Amrita Arora, received the news of their father's death, they rushed to their mother's residence to be with family during this difficult time.

Further, Bollywood actors, Malaika's family members, and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, among others, arrived at her residence to offer condolences following the devastating news. For the uninitiated, Anil Mehta was married to Joyce Polycarp, a Malayali Christian. Together, they had two children, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. The former was only 11 when her parents got separated.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

