MTV Roadies XX POLL: Elvish Yadav, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Rhea Chakraborty; whose gang do you think is strongest? VOTE

MTV Roadies has been one of the biggest and longest-running adventure reality shows. At present, MTV Raodies XX is on air and four gang leaders have taken charge. While Rannvijay Singha remains the main host, four gang leaders - Elvish Yadav, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty and Prince Narula are set to take their teams on an unforgettable adventure. As the gangs have been formed, Pinkvilla has a poll for its readers where they can vote for the strongest gang.

The episodes MTV Roadies Double Cross premiered on January 11. On January 22, the journey of the chosen contestants, gang leaders and Rannvijay Singha began. All four gang leaders have selected powerful and passionate contestants, who are set to give their best to survive in the game. The contestants vary from all age groups. Let's take a look at the gangs:

Elvish Yadav's Gang: Kushal Tanwar, Sarruchi Mittal, Yogesh Rawat, Hartaaj Singh, Heena Jain, Devanshi Sharma, Subhangi Jaiswal and Vinod Bhatt.

Prince Narula's Gang: Akash Thapa, Gunjan Sharma, Nishi Tanwar, Valence Kundra, Rengsajir Kilingpi, Mannu Chaudhary, Joel Matthew and Alfia Gogwala.

Neha Dhupia's Gang: Syed Azhar Hassan, Manmeet Singh, Ramandeep Kaur, Harsh Arora, Rashmitha Shetty, Jeanbi Gangmei (Jimy), Zorawar Singh and Simran B.

Rhea Chakraborty's Gang: Yogesh Sharma, Yaashvi Shah, Anoushka Chauhan, Priya Sharma, Ashu Jain, Rohit Singh, Bishal Paul (Charlie), Rishabh Sachdev and Faisal.

Pinkvilla has conducted a poll to analyse which gang the audience considers the strongest.

For the uninformed, initially, Rannvijay Singha instructed the gang leaders to select only 7 members for each gang. However, later 8 contestants were allowed in each gang. To note, Elvish Yadav has joined Roadies journey for the first time and MTV Roadies XX is his first season as a gang leader. Meanwhile, Prince Narula has been associated with the show for many years.

The first few episodes of the show featured the auditions of the contestants. After a lot of discussions, the teams were formed. As per the theme -Double Cross, this season is going to be more about unexpected twists, betrayal, alliances and more. MTV Roadies XX fresh episodes are released every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as the result of this poll will be declared on Wednesday (February 26).