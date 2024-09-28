Palak Sindhwani alleges torture by TMKOC makers, Anupamaa to have new lead post leap, Munawar Faruqui buys lavish apartment and more; top TV news of the week

This week (September 22 to September 28), the television industry witnessed numerous headline-making moments. While Palak Sindhwani alleging Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's makers of mental torture and harassment is the top highlight from this week, Pinkvilla's confirmation about a new lead character being introduced in Anupamaa after generational leap is another attention-grabbing news of the television landscape. Well, there are other developments, too, which are the talk of the town. So, let us take a look at the top TV news of the week.

1. Palak Sindhwani reacts to TMKOC makers' legal notice

Initially, Palak Sindhwani refuted reports about the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's makers accusing her of breaching their contract. But when the team confirmed the same, the actress denied the allegations. Palak, who plays Sonu Bhide, accused makers of delaying the approval of her resignation and alleged mental harassment and torture by the show's team. The young actress revealed that she would cry in her makeup room and then gather up herself for the shot.

2. Archana Puran Singh on whether Coldplay will appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show

During his Mumbai visit, Ed Sheeran appeared as a guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Now, since Coldplay is all set to perform in India, Archana responded to whether there are chances for the band to appear in the second season. The seasoned actress said, "I would love it if Coldplay would come on the show. It would be iconic. I am sure there will always be surprises that we will bring on our show."

3. Anupamaa to have a new lead character

There are media reports suggesting that Anupamaa will have a 15-year generational leap. After such news made it into the media, Pinkvilla exclusively learned about the character who is set to play the lead role in the show after the leap. It is being said that Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna will be retained in the show, and the other cast members will mark their exit from Anupamaa. The new lead, who will lead the show after the leap, is named Kajal.

This character is described as independent, spirited, fun-loving, and vulnerable and will be introduced after a significant time jump in the storyline. According to insiders, the makers are currently on a hunt to find an actress who can play it aptly.

4. Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh dismisses divorce reports

After a few reports did rounds on social media suggesting not being everything fine in Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's paradise, the latter dismissed such speculations. He shared that rumors about their divorce don't affect them as a couple or their relationship. "We are mentally, touchwood, so prepared that all these rumors, which are obviously untrue, don't affect us or our bond," said Rohanpreet. What gave birth to the divorce rumors was when netizens noticed that Neha Kakkar's husband was missing from her birthday posts.

5. Bigg Boss OTT 3's Adnaan Shaikh marries Ayesha Shaikh

Adnaan Shaikh, who was the wild card contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3, got married in a grand nikkah ceremony on September 24. The social media sensation married his longtime girlfriend, Ayesha Shaikh. Adnaan also shared a beautiful video on social media, which captured heartwarming moments from their wedding ceremony. For their big day, he chose to wear a traditional white sherwani while the bride wore a beautiful red lehenga featuring golden designs.

6. Arbaz Patel calls his equation with Nikki Tamboli similar to SidNaaz's jodi

Arbaz Patel has been evicted from the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house, and after he made his first appearance post-elimination, he called his eviction unfair. The model also opened up about his bond with Nikki Tamboli and compared their pairing with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond. Patel also assured that he would meet Nikki if she decided the same after stepping out of the show.

7. Munawar Faruqui buys luxury apartment in Mumbai

According to the reports, Munawar Faruqui bought a luxurious apartment in the high-rise Lodha Aura in Wadala’s New Cuffe Parade worth Rs 6.09 crore. The report further elaborates that the apartment covers a built-up area of 1,767.97 sq ft and comes with three dedicated parking spaces. Faruqui's acquisition was part of a direct transaction in the primary real estate market, sourced directly from the developer, as detailed by Square Yards.

8. Digvijay Singh Rathee reacts to accusations of body-shaming people

MTV Splitsvilla X5 fam Digvijay Singh Rathee was criticized for his comments surrounding body weight and hence was trolled. Talking to Pinkvilla, he clarified his intentions and said that he did not mean to shame anyone but encourage positive changes. He stressed the crucial need for individuals to adopt a positive mindset in order to unlock their fullest potential.

