POLL: Which Pakistani drama of Hania Aamir did you like the most? Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Mere Humsafar and more; VOTE

Hania Aamir, the beloved actress of the Pakistani entertainment industry, has had a long career in the entertainment world. Over the years, the actress has starred in numerous Pakistani dramas and has been loved for her acting mettle. From playing the role of an innocent and vulnerable girl, Hala in Mere Humsafar, to portraying Sharjeena, a strong independent character in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Hania has proven her versatility time and again and continues to do so.

Pinkvilla now brings a list of Hania Aamir's top 5 must-watch Pakistani dramas.

1- Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir in lead roles, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum became a massive hit worldwide. Here, Hania essays the role of Sharjeena, a strong, independent woman. The show follows the journey of two young people who unwillingly get married to each other due to unforeseen circumstances. While Hania plays Sharjeena, Fahad essays the role of Mustafa. Their on-screen chemistry, acting mettle and storyline made this a must-watch Pakistani drama. It is one of the latest dramas of Hania.

2- Mere Humsafar

In Mere Humsafar, Hania Aamir plays the role of an innocent girl, Hala. The story revolves around Hala, who has been abandoned by her father and is mistreated by her paternal family. Her life takes a big turn when her cousin, Hamza, marries her. Hamza becomes a strong pillar in her life and loves her immensely.

3- Ishqiya

Ishqiya is a gripping romantic drama that stars Hania Aamir, Feroze Khan, Ramsha Khan and a few in lead roles. Here, Hania plays Rumaisa, a carefree and fearless girl who unexpectedly marries her sister’s lover, which leads to a love triangle. The actress again defines herself as a versatile actor as she wins hearts with her performance.

4- Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is an amazing tale of a love triangle! It is one of Hania Aamir's must-watch Pakistani dramas, which will keep you hooked till the end. The show also stars Wahaj Ali (who plays Saad) and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz (who plays Areeb) as male leads.

In this Pakistani series, Hania plays the role of Maheer. Maheer, who loves Areeb, is forced to marry her cousin, Saad, due to various circumstances. The journey then shows how Maheer and Saad stand for each other against Areeb's vicious plans.

5- Dil Ruba

Dil Ruba stars Hania Aamir and Shehroz Sabzwari in lead roles. The drama features Hania playing the lead role of Sanam Jameel, a lovely and playful social media influencer whose flirtatious ways keep multiple suitors hooked online. However, these actions then lead to unexpected outcomes.

