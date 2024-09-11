THROWBACK: When Tamannaah Bhatia felt bad for Nakuul Mehta after he admitted to watching her first film; 'Can I pay you back?'

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular actors who rules the television industry with his charm and versatility. Let us rewind to the moment when Nakuul Mehta recalled watching Tamannaah Bhatia's first film, and the actress was left speechless after listening to his confession. The Stree 2 actress felt bad for the Ishqbaaz star that he watched Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and, apparently, did not want him to describe his experience of watching it.

In a candid conversation with Janice Sequeira, when Nakuul Mehta shared that he has watched Tamannaah Bhatia's first movie, Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, the Baahubali 2 star said, "I hope that footage is burnt. I really hope there are no traces." The Ishqbaaz actor added, "Those were the days right after college." Meanwhile, the Entertainment actress quipped, "I really feel bad; can I pay you back?"

To this, Mehta remarked, "No, not at all. I couldn't tell who was the heroine because they both looked beautiful. And my lasting memory of you from there was there's a song which has a very Shah Rukh Khan feel to it," and then started singing the song. Bhatia was surprised at the fact that he still remembered the lyrics of the track named Doli Leke Aaye Hain.

Further, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor said that the song used to be stuck in his head. He went on to make a surprising revelation and stated that Tamannaah's co-actor from Chand Sa Roshan Chehra used to work in his 'Akhaada.' When Nakuul told her that he had gone to the theatre to watch that movie, she commented, "I think I must be the only person in the theater with you."

Nakuul Mehta gained widespread popularity for his role as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in the television series Ishqbaaz, where he starred opposite Surbhi Chandna. Additionally, his portrayal of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 further solidified his status as a versatile and talented actor. His on-screen chemistry with Disha Parmar in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara is still remembered by the audience.

