Shaheer Sheikh & Mohsin Khan have a surprise for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai family; former shares a BTS photo

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Sheikh to feature in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Check out the BTS photo from the sets right here.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular shows and the current nail-biting track of Naira getting injured has kept the audience hooked to the screens. For the unversed, in the last episode, we saw that Vedika delays her and Kartik's visit to court for their divorce hearing by first dropping papers at home and later, she asked Kartik to visit Dargah as she wants to pray. Later, we saw how Naira too reaches the same Dargah to give them the papers. Much to everyone's dismay, Naira and Kartik meet with an accident when a part of the wall falls off over them. Later, Vedika and Kartik take Naira to the hospital. As we reported earlier, Naira will be serious and Dadi will blame Vedika for the same. She will even call her murderer knowing that she was unhappy with Kartik and Naira's wedding.

And now, we have learned that Shaheer Sheikh of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame will feature in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor took to his Instagram to share BTS black and white photo. He captioned the same as," A surprise for #yehrishta family.. #yehrishteyhainpyaarke #yehrishtakyakehlatahai @starplus @directorskutproduction @khan_mohsinkhan." From the scene, it seems that Shaheer (Abir) and Mohsin(Kartik) are discussing the life dilemmas they are facing. For the unversed, YRHPK is the spin-off of Yeh Rishta and both the series are produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner Directors Kut.

Check out the photo right below.

