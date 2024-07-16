Anupamaa Written Episode Update, July 16: Anuj is sitting in temple and playing flute; will Anupama meet him?

The episode begins with Babuji entering the in-house temple, searching for the bhog. Indra informs him that there's nothing left today because he consumed all the panch amrit. Babuji requests her not to tell Warden Anupama. Indra replies that Anupama is not a warden. Babuji insists that she has been a warden to him for many years and pleads with Indra not to complain.

Indra assures him she won't complain, but he will. Babuji mentions that Shetty often complains to Anu about him and mocks his hair. Shetty retorts, asking Babuji not to talk about his hair. Anupama enters, and Shetty informs her that Babuji drank all the panch amrit, ate the misri, and now wants laddoos.

Babuji teases Shetty, saying he writes letters to Katrina Kaif but lacks the courage to send them, calling him bald. Shetty protests against being called bald. Anupama intervenes, suggesting they perform the aarti.

Suddenly, they hear music from the neighboring house. The group decides to proceed with the aarti, ignoring the noise. Meanwhile, Pakhi is seen sleeping with loud music playing. Anupama begins the aarti.

Vanraj and Baa clash over family matters and Anupama's success

Vanraj arrives at the dining table, discussing work, while a servant follows him, carrying clothes. Baa comes in and places tea on the table. She notices Kavya's photo on a magazine cover and expresses her disapproval of Kavya modeling at her age and going abroad, leaving Mahi behind.

Baa complains that Pakhi and Toshu sleep all day, Dimpy and Titu are busy with dance classes, and Kinjal has to manage the entire house by herself. She laments that no one communicates in this large bungalow and that they can't even talk to their neighbor since Anupama lives next door. She mentions that Babuji stays with Anupama at Asha Bhavan and, despite their poverty and struggles, they are not unhappy.

Baa adds that Anupama now has everything and everyone, as if she is in Vrindavan. Vanraj counters that they are not living in Kans Palace. Baa urges him to manage his family, to which Vanraj responds that he has done his part and can't control them. He tells her not to mention the eclipse in front of the sun and warns her not to speak of Anupama.

Baa insists she can talk about her husband. Vanraj explains that Babuji refused to come back and there’s nothing he can do. He reassures her that once the builder completes the tower, they will all get their own flats and no one will have to live there anymore.

Vanraj's gesture for Pakhi sparks reflection on love and materialism

Pakhi arrived, and Vanraj gently reminded her to keep her music low so as not to disturb others. Baa questioned Vanraj about why he wasn't heading to the office, to which he explained he was waiting for something.

He surprised Pakhi with a bouquet, wishing her a happy birthday, and gifted her a ring which delighted her. Baa commented on the extravagance, advising him not to equate love with material things. Vanraj assured her he would do anything for his daughter and asked Pakhi to arrange her birthday party through his secretary.

After apologizing to Baa, Vanraj left for the office. Baa reflected on the silent house, where even the ticking of a clock seemed loud, wondering if love and relationships had truly departed from their home.

Anupama sets aside funds for Indra's treatment, coffee, and Sagar's book, but realizes there isn't enough money and ponders over managing their expenses. Sagar playfully tosses a ball at her, teasing her to think smart but not to worry excessively. Anupama gently asks him to leave her to her thoughts.

Babu ji's affection, Anupama's discomfort

Later, Babu ji stands on the balcony, looking out for Leela. Shetty remarks on Babu ji's deep love for her and questions why they separated. Babu ji explains that Leela chose her son while he chose his daughter, insisting that neither of them was wrong.

He urges Shetty to share his own love story, but Shetty hesitates, fearing retribution. Babu ji playfully advises him not to fear even a slap and chuckles. Baa joins them on the balcony, and Babu ji throws a flower towards her. As Baa reaches for it, Anupama arrives and calls out to Babu ji. Seeing Baa, Anupama respectfully folds her hands to greet her, but Baa ignores her and walks away.

Anupama questions Babu ji about why he continues to stay with them. Babu ji talks about his principles, while Anupama reflects on how their association with Asha Behen's ashram unexpectedly turned them into a family.

Family fun and sacred rituals blend in daily routine

Sagar playfully feigns tears, complaining that his shirt also got wet, teasing about the challenges of senior citizens. He brings medicine but requests not to be tasked with such responsibilities due to his fear of injections.

Anupama jokes about marrying him to a doctor. Sagar then asks Bala Shetty to shave his hair, with Bala finding him adorable. Babu ji informs Anupama that Nandita is coming with her daughter for a naming ceremony.

Anupama agrees, planning to visit the temple first. Babu ji mentions the auspicious timing suggested by Indra behen. Anupama feels resigned, saying nothing can alter the situation.

Meanwhile, Anuj is playing the flute in the temple as Pandit ji remarks poetically about a flower separated from its fragrance, praying for their reunion. Anupama arrives with Indra, where dancers are performing. The episode ends here.

