Anupamaa Written Update, August 18: Indra’s son and daughter-in-law plead for forgiveness, begging at her feet to avoid police arrest. Indra tells Anupama to leave justice to God, but Anupama argues that a mother must sometimes be tough for her children. Others agree, urging Indra not to forgive them.

Indra gives her statement, and the inspector asks her to come to the police station. Anupama reassures everyone that Dhruv will be well cared for, but Bala believes he needs to be kept away from his parents' harmful environment. Despite emotional pleas from Indra’s son, Hasmuk supports Bala’s view, emphasizing that distancing Dhruv is crucial for his well-being.

The principal tells Anupama she will come, cook, and then leave, asking her to relax. Meanwhile, Adhya wonders about her mother, Anupama. Just then, Anupama arrives and rings the bell, but Megha locks Adhya in a room.

Anupama asks if she should come back later, but Megha says no and directs her to the kitchen to cook. Anupama asks where the washroom is, and Megha points her in a direction. While on a call, Megha notices Anupama near Adhya’s room and tells her to go to the washroom in the other direction.

Anupama leaves, and Adhya worries about what will happen if Megha finds out she's her real mother. She tries to figure out how to let her mom know she's nearby. Meanwhile, Bala tells Indra that Anupama did the right thing by punishing her son and daughter-in-law.

Bala comforts Indra, saying she's not alone because he’s with her. Babuji adds that their journey will be easier if they stay together. Sagar prays that everyone finds love and hopes for a fairy tale ending for them.

Anupama prepares food and serves then asks the principal to taste it and tell her how it is. Megha apologizes for scolding her and hands her a cheque. Anupama then asks the Principal when she should start the canteen orders.

Meanwhile, Adhya quietly says, “Mummy…” Anupama notices a piece of paper on the floor and picks it up, but Megha quickly snatches it from her. Adhya desperately whispers, "Please, Mummy...." Anupama senses someone calling her and asks Megha if she heard anything. As Anupama leaves, Adhya breaks down in tears.

Ansh shows off the rakhi he made, and Baa insists sweets should be homemade. Kinjal adds that even the rakhis are being made at home, with Meenu helping the kids. Meenu mentions she learned rakhi-making from her Mami, and Baa asks why she always brings her up. Toshu arrives, dropping money, and Kinjal suspects gambling.

Anupama prays for a reunion with Adhya. The Principal calls to cancel the canteen order and the contract, leaving everyone shocked. Anupama breaks down, worried that losing the contract could mean losing Asha Bhavan and having no place to go.

Anupama receives a call from Manish Goenka, who offers her a catering order in Udaipur. She agrees, and Goenka promises to send her the tickets. Anuj remarks that it’s good she’s happy and didn’t break the pillow. Anupama replies that she had forgotten they would also celebrate Raksha Bandhan here.

