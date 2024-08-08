Anupamaa Written Update, August 8: Titu scolds Ansh for ignoring his studies and tells him not to be disrespectful. Ansh gets upset and, when Titu asks for a hug, he says that Titu doesn't love him.

Ansh says Vanraj told him Titu is his stepfather and doesn’t love him. Dimple gets angry at Titu for scolding Ansh, saying he has no right to scold him like this. Dimple accuses Titu of making Ansh’s life difficult because he has no biological children. Titu yells that Ansh is his son too and tells her to stop calling him a stepchild. Dimple warns Titu not to scold Ansh anymore.

Titu tells her to lower her voice and starts to say that if he had known she would change so much after their marriage, but he doesn't finish his sentence. Dimple asks if he wouldn’t have married her and if he regrets their marriage.

Meanwhile, Anupama and Nandita overhear Titu and Dimple argue, and discuss the situation. Anupama feels sorry for Titu, while Nandita says Dimple doesn’t appreciate happiness. Dimple tells Titu he shouldn’t complain about living in the Shah house. Titu gets very upset, and Anupama and Nandita try to comfort him.

Anuj, thinking about his feelings for Anupama, advises Bala to confess before it's too late when Bala regrets not telling Indra he loves her. Bala tells Anuj not to leave Anupama if he loves her. Anuj then confesses his love to Anupama, but she avoids him. Anuj asks Anupama if she will help him find Aadhya, and she agrees to help.

Anupama and the others say goodbye to Indra. She advises Indra's son to respect his mother, and he promises to do so. Indra bids farewell to Sagar, Bala, and Nandita, and tells Anuj to take care of himself. She reassures Anuj that Aadhya will return soon, and Anupama becomes emotional.

Sagar tells Anupama that Bala loves her. When Anupama asks Bala about this, he admits he’s not sure why he loves Indra but praises her. Bala asks Anupama not to be upset with him. Anupama shares her own love story with Anuj to encourage Bala and tells him not to feel awkward. She advises him to confess his feelings to Indra the next time they meet.

