Anupamaa Written Update, July 28: Anupama welcomes Meenu, Dimpy declines Titu’s request

Anupamaa, July 28, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anupama standing prepared for Meenu’s welcome. She turns around and finds Anuj there. Anupama asks Anuj if he wants anything. He picks up the prasad from Anupama’s puja thali and starts eating it. Anupama lovingly looks at him and wipes off the food remains from his mouth. Anuj asks if she also wants to eat it.

Anupama gets lost as she recalls a fond memory of Anuj. She reminisces how Anuj would steal the prasad from her plate and they used to get into cute arguments that would end in romantic moments.

As Anuj leaves, Bala comes to inform Anupama that Sagar will reach in some time. He sees tears in Anupama’s eyes and questions if everything is fine. She says yes.

Sagar’s meeting with Meenu

Sagar and Meenu engage in a heartfelt interaction while the former is driving the auto. He suddenly stops the vehicle and sees Savita crossing the road. Sagar reminds Savita how he has often warned her not to do that. She reveals the reason for her hurry. Savita says that she can’t see from one eye and didn’t find an auto to reach the court at the earliest. Meenu offers to share Sagar’s auto with Savita. She learns that Sagar is also studying law and is driving the vehicle just to earn money.

The Shah kids mistakenly hit Bala with a ball while playing cricket. Bala refuses to return the ball and as a punishment, he makes the kids play with him. Bala steps forward to do the batting but gets out on spotting Indra. Ansh comes next and hits the ball at Indra. The kids hand over the bat to Bala and hide to escape from Indra. Indra believes Bala has hit her and gets upset with him. Bala goes to convince Indra.

Meenu makes Sagar halt the auto at a Pani Puri stall. She amazes Sagar with her attachment to the food item. He admires Meenu while she enjoys the Pani Puri.

Leela asks Kinjal if the veneration plate is ready. Kinjal answers in the affirmative. Vanraj suggests Leela take some rest But she doesn’t want to sit down. Leela tells Vanraj that he will understand her situation once his grandchildren will go abroad to study.

Titu’s request to Dimpy

Dimpy receives a call from her friend. She confirms joining her. Titu comes to the room. Dimpy informs him that she is heading to meet a friend to discuss an event over a coffee. She asks him to come along with her. Titu refuses due to Meenu’s homecoming.

Dimpy feels that Titu has forgotten how to show love after their marriage. Titu comes close to her and expresses his idea of romance. He plans to take Dimpy to the tea shop by walking and getting drenched in rain while returning home.

Dimpy inquires if he wants to get sick. Titu replies they never got unwell before. They engage in an argument where Dimpy blames Titu for always finding faults in her actions.

Titu diverts the conversation and puts forward his desire to have a daughter. Dimpy perceives his wish wrongly. She believes that Titu considers Ansh as his step-child and this is why he wants to have his own kid. Dimpy declines to bore another child.

Nandita takes action against Sushil

Nandita puts the baby in the cradle. While talking to her child, she heaps praises on Anupama. Nandita states that Anupama should become a lawyer as she fights for the woman who gets tortured by their in-laws for dowry. Sushil, who is secretly looking at her, approaches Nandita and takes away the baby from the cradle. Nandita shouts for help.

Everybody rushes to prevent Sushil from running away with the baby. Titu comes to the rescue and grabs Sushil. He safely takes the baby and gives her in Nandita’s hands. Anupama thanks Titu.

Anupama directs Nandita to punish him. As Sushil speaks badly about girls and calls them a curse, Nandita slaps him. She schools him for his thoughts. Bala takes Sushil to the police station. Nandita fears Sushil’s retaliation. Anupama motivates her to remain courageous and take care of the baby.

Titu looks at the baby as she holds his hand. Anupama states that according to common belief, a person experiences life changes when a baby holds their hand. Titu takes a leave.

Sagar brings Meenu. Anupama gets elated on seeing her. Leela calls everyone to welcome Meenu. Meenu hugs Anupama and indulges in a nostalgic chat with her. The Shahs look and feel ignored. Vanraj gets angry. The episode ends here.

