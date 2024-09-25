Anupamaa Written Update, September 25: Anupama feels sad because she works hard to make everyone happy, but no one pays attention to her. With a frown, she wonders how many more challenges she has to face. She feels hurt for being the last to know about Meenu and Sagar’s relationship and thinks it was wrong for them to hide the truth from her.

She explains that if Sagar and Meenu had been honest with her sooner, she could have offered her support. However, now she's unsure if she wants to help them. Anuj, puzzled, asks Anupama if she’s upset with the couple for falling in love without her permission.

Meanwhile, Dolly is planning to find another match for Meenu. Leela chimes in, advising Meenu to avoid meeting Sagar. On the other hand, Anuj encourages Anupama to embrace the new generation and allow them the freedom to choose their partners. He emphasizes that Meenu and Sagar are meant for each other. Anuj asks Anupama to support their budding romance and let it flourish.

Elsewhere, Sagar is deeply worried that Anupama might sever ties with him. Bala steps in to comfort him, but Toshu and Pakhi begin taunting Sagar, trying to provoke a reaction. Toshu loudly mentions Meenu’s matrimonial profile, which immediately upsets Sagar.

Defending his love for Meenu, Sagar insists that no one can love her as much as he does. Toshu, smirking, responds that Anupama will never approve of their relationship. Resolute, Sagar nods and promises to follow whatever decision Anupama makes.

Anupama understands that Dolly, as a mother, wants Meenu to marry someone who is financially stable, so she is right to reject Sagar. However, Anuj feels Dolly should also consider Sagar and Meenu's feelings and emphasizes that family approval is important.

At the same time, Dolly is trying to convince Meenu to forget about a love marriage, and Leela argues that love marriages often don't work. Meenu responds by saying that arranged marriages also don’t guarantee happiness.

Anuj tells Anupama that he loves her and asks her to marry him. Anupama, thinking about her past bad experiences with marriage, says no. Anuj tries to explain why marriage is important.

