Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 2: Ruhi declares her final decision, rejects Vidya’s advice

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 2, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Manish all set to go for a morning walk. He talks about feeling content after a long time. As Manish opens the door to head out, he finds Vidya there.

Vidya’s plea gets rejected by Manish and Ruhi

Vidya gets inside the Goenka house and tries to convince Ruhi about Rohit. She feels that Ruhi should give another chance to her relationship with Rohit. Swarna agrees with Vidya while Manish keeps showing objection to Ruhi and Rohit’s togetherness. He believes that Ruhi and Rohit are destined to part ways.

Manish expresses concerns over Rohit having trust issues with Ruhi. Vidya acknowledges Rohit’s rude behavior with Ruhi. She asks Manish to give some time to Rohit. However, Manish remains adamant on his stance and urges Vidya not to try influencing Ruhi’s decision. Surekha questions how they can send Ruhi to the house where Armaan also lives.

Swarna feels like Abhira, Rohit too will forget about Ruhi’s past relationship with Armaan and will accept her. Manish believes it makes no sense as there is no guarantee that Rohit following the footsteps of Abhira. He directs Ruhi to pronounce what she wants. Ruhi says that she is not happy with Rohit, leaving Vidya upset.

Ruhi ignore Rohit

Rohit questions Abhira about how she can love Armaan when she is not his first choice. Abhira shares her perspective and states that it is more difficult to become someone’s last love. She claims that Rohit has feelings for Ruhi. Rohit refuses to accept the same. Abhira inquires what he will do if his love wins. Rohit replies he isn’t as fortunate as her.

Vidya persuades Armaan to talk to Ruhi and make an attempt to change her mind. She tells Armaan that if he doesn’t intervene in Ruhi and Rohit’s matter, Kaveri will put the entire blame for their separation on Abhira. Vidya pleads with Armaan when he doesn’t give in to her request.

Ruhi and Rohit bump into each other at a restaurant. While Rohit keeps watching Ruhi, she doesn’t pay any attention to him. Rohit’s client asks him to focus on the case or else he will hire some other lawyer. Ruhi seals the deal with her customer. She decides to celebrate the same with sweets. Ruhi chooses a pastry but Rohit comes there and eats all the pastries she selects. They have a small argument before leaving the place.

Armaan and Abhira hug it out. Abhira explains how Manish insisted she take Ruhi’s case. She gets to know that Vidya wants Armaan to have a word with Ruhi. Abhira questions if Armaan is also in favor of Ruhi and Rohit getting back as a couple. He says he doesn’t want to interfere in their matter. The episode ends here.

