Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 3: Rohit is shattered after learning Ruhi’s decision

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 3, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Manisha interrupting the moment of romance between Abhira and Armaan. The two were about to kiss when she arrived with rice pudding. Abhira directs Armaan to finish Vidya’s work. Abhira prays about matters not worsening with Armaan’s involvement in Ruhi and Rohit’s matters. Manisha is shocked to learn that Armaan went to talk to Ruhi.

Ruhi comforts Swarna, who is crying over her decision to shift to the USA. Manish also consoles her and urges her to let go of Ruhi. Swarna keeps worrying about how Ruhi will manage in the foreign country alone. Surekha assures Akhil, Luv, and Kush that they will look after Ruhi.

Manish believes Ruhi’s departure will be beneficial as she will stay away from Poddars and will not witness Armaan’s union with Abhira. Ruhi gets emotional thinking about Kaveri’s approval of their marriage.

Manisha tells Abhira to be careful of Ruhi. She calls her the biggest thorn in Abhira and Armaan’s love story. Manisha warns Abhira against Ruhi’s coming to Poddar House again. She says that if Ruhi returns, her relationship with Armaan will be affected.

Ruhi bids adieu to her family and asks them not to worry about her. They all hug each other. As Ruhi moves ahead to go to the airport, she finds Armaan standing at their door.

Kaveri shares with Vidya that Rohit is unable to handle work and has lost an important client. Vidya informs her that she has persuaded Armaan to convince Ruhi. Kaveri gets to know that Armaan will first get Abhira’s permission before going to Ruhi. She begins criticizing Abhira. Manisha reveals that Abhira has sent Armaan to Ruhi.

The Poddar kids miss Armaan and Abhira. They share their love story. Rohit feels they should make Abhira understand that she should part ways with the deceitful Armaan. Charu makes an attempt to convince Rohit that Armaan is not wrong. But he refuses to believe her.

Armaan tries to make Ruhi change her mind about divorcing Rohit. But she stays adamant about calling it quits with Rohit and going to the USA. On the other hand, Abhira ponders Manisha’s advice but then stops overthinking.

Kaveri receives an invitation for Mangla Gauri veneration but declines to take Abhira as her daughter-in-law to the event. Armaan comes and breaks the news of Ruhi shifting to America. Rohit is taken aback upon hearing it. Kaveri blames Abhira for Ruhi and Rohit’s separation. The episode ends here.

