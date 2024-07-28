Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 28: Ruhi replaces Manisha to play Kabaddi match

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 28, 2024 Episode: The episode starts with Abhira refusing to wear the knee support that Armaan wants her to wear for her protection. She feels she will look silly with it. Armaan tries to convince Abhira and runs after her to make her wear the knee support. Ruhi gets upset as she witnesses their cute moment.

Manisha’s leg gets sprained while walking towards the car. She shouts in pain. Kaveri directs her to put spray on her leg. Abhira hands over the spray to Manoj who provides aid to Manisha.

Manisha cries as she states she will not be able to play the Kabaddi match. Everyone gets concerned. Abhira boosts their spirits. Seeing the family worried, Ruhi announces that she will replace Manisha in the game. Kaveri appreciates her decision. Ruhi looks to Armaan and Abhira before leaving with Kaveri in the car.

Abhira makes Manish join their team

As the Poddar team reaches the college premises, Aryan’s seniors come in front of them. A guy asks Kaveri if she will apologize to them then or will wait to see her family lose in the competition. Manoj gets angry at him but Kaveri stops him and advises to keep his stamina intact for the match. She takes an exit.

Advertisement

Kiara gets nervous seeing an all-boys team. She believes she will not be able to compete with them as they appear to be very tall and strong. Abhira attempts to change her mind. But she zeroes in on quitting the game.

The Goenkas arrive at the Kabaddi competition venue to meet Ruhi. Ruhi gets happy on seeing them and hugs Manish. Rohit also comes forward to take their blessings. Manish expresses his disbelief at Rohit standing among them. He calls his return a miracle.

Abhira views Manish as the 7th player of their team after Kiara leaves them midway. Manish gets shocked. Abhira compliments his fitness and puts effort into making Manish join them. She begs in front of him. Ruhi and Armaan tell Abhira not to force Manish but she succeeds in persuading Manish to play the match.

Poddar Yodhas v/s Desi Boys

Before the beginning of the game, the referee specifies that there are some changes in the rules as the match is informal. He says that once a player is out, he cannot be revived. The opponents- Poddar Yodhas and Desi Boys gear up for the competition.

Advertisement

Desi Boys win the toss. They decide to raid first. The match starts with the captain of Desi Boys, Ravinder stepping forward to attack Poddar Yodhas. Manisha’s cheering distracts Manoj. Kaveri scolds Manoj as he leaves the game to come to Manisha. She commands Manoj to concentrate and makes Manisha sit quietly. Charu tries to grab Ravinder but fails, making the Desi Boys earn their first point. Charu gets ousted from the field.

Manoj goes next to raid the Desi Boys. Kaveri encourages him to give his best. He gets caught badly and this leads to Poddars losing one more point along with one more player.

Manish and Armaan raid on Desi Boys' guy and make the Poddar Yodhas open their account on the points window. Ruhi gets jealous of seeing Manish giving a high-five to Abhira. Rohit earns another point for his team in the next round, equaling the scores of two teams. He is about to celebrate the moment of victory with Armaan but realizes about their ongoing fight and stops.

Advertisement

Ruhi tries hard to prevent Abhira from receiving credit for the victory

In the following round, Manisha doubts Ruhi’s intentions of getting closer to Armaan. Ruhi mistakenly falls towards Rohit. It ends with neither of the teams earning any points.

Abhira gets the third point for Poddar Yodhas leaving Ruhi tensed about Kaveri approving Abhira’s marriage with Armaan if she becomes the reason for their triumph. Manish is eliminated in the coming round while Armaan brings the team closer to victory with his skillful approach. Rohit and Ruhi look on as Abhira and Armaan jump in excitement and embrace each other while marking the moment.

Abhira gets ousted in the next round. Ruhi insists on going for the defense. She fears Abhira taking all the credit if they emerge victorious in the competition and so, she intentionally makes the team lose a point. Kaveri cheers up Ruhi as she feels participating in a game is in itself a big thing.

In the final round, only Armaan and Rohit are left. Armaan grabs the opponent but Rohit gets reluctant to help him. Kaveri and Abhira motivate him to go forward. He finally comes to Armaan’s assistance and they win the match. Rohit forgets his differences with Armaan and ends up hugging him tightly after their victory. The episode concludes here.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 27: Kaveri refuses to train Abhira for Kabaddi match