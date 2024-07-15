Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 15: Kaveri decides to leave the house; leaves Armaan in tears

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 15, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Kaveri waking up from her sleep after hearing the loud music. She questions who is making so much noise early in the morning. As Kaveri goes to find out what is happening, she sees all the family members dancing. She, along with Sanjay and Kajal, is taken aback by witnessing Abhira making an entry on a scooty.

Kaveri intervenes and halts all the celebrations. She makes a sarcastic remark to appreciate the kids for initiating the day with dance. Kaveri says that dancing is a good way to start the day.

Kaveri proves that Abhira and Armaan are separated

Armaan informs Kaveri that every day will go well now because Abhira is going to stay with them as a family. Kaveri views it as a joke. Armaan responds by stating that he will put vermillion on Abhira’s forehead again and will also make her wear the mangalsutra. He vows to bring Abhira back to Poddar mansion with full respect. Kaveri asks Armaan to stop showcasing his comedic talent.

When Armaan questions why she considers his statements a joke, she orders Sanjay to get the file. Kaveri then presents the annulment papers to Armaan and establishes that he is not married to Abhira. Everyone is shocked to discover that Armaan and Abhira are no longer husband and wife.

Madhav interjects and accuses Sanjay of making the fake documents again. Sanjay refuses to accept the blame. He, however, reveals that he prepared the fraudulent papers earlier for the betterment of Poddars.

Madhav rebukes him and mentions how he refrained from sharing about his accident with anyone in the family out of fear of getting exposed. He gets angry and calls Sanjay selfish. Armaan stops him from hitting Sanjay.

Kaveri decides to leave Poddar house

Armaan acknowledges Sanjay's act of ending his marriage. He says that the old relationship he had with Abhira was formed out of his helplessness and it was loveless. Armaan further talks about building a new relationship with Abhira which will have love and faith as its pillars. Everyone gets excited after hearing about Armaan’s idea of remarrying Abhira.

Kaveri also gives a thumbs-up to Armaan’s decision. She gives Armaan the freedom to do a grand wedding and perform all the rituals with Abhira as she won’t come in between them. Kaveri stuns one and all when she announces about leaving the house.

Armaan begs Kaveri to embrace Abhira as her daughter-in-law. She declines and asks Armaan to either choose her or Abhira. Kaveri declares Armaan as a stranger to her after he hints to remain by Abhira’s side.

Abhira confronts Kaveri

Abhira speaks up from Armaan’s side and tries to explain to Kaveri that she cannot break ties with her grandson. But Kaveri scolds Abhira and commands her to stay out of their family matter. Armaan also persuades Abhira not to fight for him. However, Abhira remains firm and courageously stands in front of Kaveri. Kaveri shouts at Abhira.

Abhira makes Kaveri recount how Armaan always prioritizes his family over his own wishes. She alleges Kaveri for making Armaan feel she has done a favor by accepting him. Abhira praises Vidya for giving the love of a mother to Armaan.

Abhira attempts to make Kaveri realize that Armaan loves her a lot. But Kaveri continues to believe that Armaan used Poddars to earn name and fame, and he now just admires Abhira. She says that Armaan doesn’t care about her. Armaan replies that’s not true. Kaveri challenges him to prove that he truly loves her and cares for her with his actions. Sanjay nods.

Armaan gets the sad glimpses of how Abhira left him in the past. He holds Abhira’s hand tightly. Kaveri gets her answer. She congratulates Abhira on fulfilling her dream of ruling the Poddar house. Kaveri takes an exit. Everyone rushes behind her.

Vidya begins crying. She wonders what’s happening. Madhav states that Kaveri is proving that it is impossible to bring a change in one’s behavior and thoughts after a certain age.

Armaan also weeps. Abhira consoles him. Kaveri packs her bags. Sanjay and others make efforts to prevent her from leaving the home. Kaveri shows her resentment toward Sanjay for backstabbing her and keeping the truth about Abhira and Armaan’s divorce under wraps. She questions Sanjay about the consequences of Armaan’s marriage with Ruhi, had she learned about the correct information through the old files.

Armaan expresses his fear of losing his family’s love. He insists Abhira not to abandon him ever. Abhira promises to always support him. She suggests going to Kaveri and changing her mind. Armaan remains hopeless about Kaveri giving in to his pleas. The episode ends here.

