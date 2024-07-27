Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 27: Kaveri refuses to train Abhira for Kabaddi match

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 27, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Rohit and Armaan coming across each other. Rohit feels he should leave as there is no need for him when Armaan is there.

Rohit moves to exit Aryan’s college, but Abhira convinces him to stay back as his presence will make a major impact on Aryan’s seniors. She urges Rohit to pause his fight with Armaan for Aryan’s sake. Soon, Aryan’s seniors start teasing him with different names as they spot him.

Rohit and Armaan’s Brawl with Aryan’s Seniors

Armaan steps forward to scold the guy. He says that they have made a big mistake by misbehaving with Aryan. Rohit also joins him and states that they will face serious consequences if they try to even look at Aryan.

The gang of guys call the Poddar brothers losers. Rohit gets angry while Armaan slaps the guy. He tells them to buckle up, as they will need strength to bear the pain he is going to give them. Armaan bashes them for bullying the juniors. Rohit and Armaan get into a physical brawl with the group. Abhira picks up a jar of cookies and enjoys the scene with Aryan. She wishes to see Rohit and Armaan’s fight getting resolved, too.

Aryan gets worried for Rohit and Armaan. He doesn’t believe the two brothers should team up if anything goes wrong. Abhira asks him to utter good things. Some boys grab Armaan and beat him. Rohit looks on, wanting to help Armaan but holding himself back. He gets caught, too.

Abhira gets engaged in the fight by hitting a guy. As the scuffle settles down, the Poddar gang becomes involved in an argument with Aryan’s seniors. The latter ends up challenging the former for a Kabaddi match.

Abhira accepts the challenge and tells them to reach the ground at 10 am. She also clarifies that if they lose, they will have to apologize to Aryan for ragging him. The boys put their condition and state that if they win, Kaveri Poddar will have to say sorry to them.

Poddars get ready for Kabaddi competition

Kaveri expresses shock at Abhira's decision to play Kabaddi. She feels that though she is fit, Abhira is constantly giving her a headache. Kaveri asserts that she already knew what would happen at the college, so she was stopping them.

Armaan sides with Abhira and tells Kaveri that they also beat the boys. Kaveri gets tense as Abhira has put her reputation at risk. Abhira tries to explain that she didn’t take Kaveri’s name and that the guys themselves brought her in between.

Madhav gets concerned as they don’t know how to play Kabaddi. Armaan reveals that Kaveri was a Kabaddi champion. He urges her to teach them as well. Kaveri grins, looks at Abhira, and goes.

The family members begin physical training. Manisha directs Aryan not to play in the match as the boys can vent out their enmity during it. Aryan questions who will play in the competition. Manisha gets serious and states that she will do it. She pumps up everyone to give their best to preserve Aryan’s esteem. Manisha assures that the world is going to see a mother’s love in the match. She receives applause. Madhav suggests continuing with the workout.

Armaan orders Abhira and the other Poddar girls not to get involved in the match as there will be only boys in the opposite team. Abhira doesn’t agree with his point of view and believes that since girls are achieving great heights nowadays, they can also play with boys. They all practice.

Kajal tries to convince Sanjay to play for Kaveri’s honor, but he excuses himself by saying he must handle the firm work. Armaan questions Abhira. Manisha asks them not to fight. Manoj chimes in and states that they are just wasting time. Armaan makes an attempt to speak to Rohit, but he turns away.

Kaveri denies to train Abhira

Kaveri arrives and inquires if they call it Kabaddi. She decides to enter the ground, leaving everyone happy. Kaveri commands them to take their positions. She announces that she will not teach Abhira and gets into an argument with Armaan, who leaves with Abhira later. Rohit and Ruhi share a moment as he holds her in his arms while walking back.

Armaan and Abhira practice together. They get romantic while playing the game and are about to kiss each other when Aryan calls them out. Armaan scolds him for making an entry at the wrong time.

Manish is in a rush to meet Ruhi as he is scared about her. Swarna and Surekha make attempts to stop him.

Armaan makes Kaveri smile as he brings a toffee that her father gave her when she won a Kabaddi competition. He assures her he is not trying to pressure her for anything as he and Abhira are ready to wait for her approval. Armaan exits.

The next morning, Kaveri encourages everyone to stay determined to win the competition. She inquires if Ruhi is not joining them. She feels Rohit will not like her presence. Kaveri says it is her wish. The episode ends here.

