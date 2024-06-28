Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 28: Armaan tries to bring Madhav back to Poddar house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, June 28, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Abhira suggesting to Madhav that they should move somewhere else. Madhav refuses to leave the house, as he finds peace living there and calls it the best place.

Abhira then urges Madhav to change the furniture, saying that they are responsible for taking care of a stranger’s belongings. Madhav replies that Shivani is no stranger and reveals that she is Armaan’s real mother. Abhira recalls the old lady’s words.

Armaan decides to bring back Madhav

Kaveri performs the aarti. She steps forward and applies sindoor to Kajal and Manisha. As she moves towards Vidya, she stops her. Vidya demands that Kaveri bring Madhav back to the Poddar house. Everyone looks on.

Krish and others divert the attention of the guests to the food corner. Kaveri tells Vidya that she cannot do anything as Madhav is not coming home on his own. Vidya weeps and pleads with Kaveri to make her husband come back. Kaveri asks her to discuss the matter once the guests leave. Vidya swears to get her maang filled by Madhav only and walks away.

Abhira wonders why Armaan doesn’t know that the house belongs to his mother. Madhav says he might feel like he is cheating on Vidya by coming here, just like he does.

Abhira asks Madhav to think like a husband and make Vidya feel important. Madhav says she doesn’t believe that he loves her. He shares that he didn’t sell the house because Armaan was born there. Abhira recommends that Madhav forget his past and look towards his future with Vidya. She wishes to see an improvement in Madhav and Vidya’s relationship while hoping to stay away from Armaan.

Manisha and Manoj request Kaveri to speak to Madhav. Kaveri blames Abhira for shattering their family ties. She is not ready to talk to Madhav as Abhira is also living with him. Armaan comes and accuses Kaveri for not resolving Madhav and Vidya’s fight when she could have done it easily. He pledges to make Vidya’s love win and get back Madhav. Armaan picks up the sindoor box and leaves.

Armaan’s plea to Madhav

Ruhi arranges Sawan celebrations at her home. She decorates a swing and shows it to the Goenkas, who praise her efforts. Surekha proposes inviting some guests, but Ruhi feels they are enough for each other and should not let anyone else enter their lives.

Armaan reaches Madhav's house and begs him to return to the Poddar mansion. Abhira looks on. Madhav scolds Armaan, prompting Abhira to forgive him. Armaan accuses Madhav of spoiling his marriage with Vidya and being blamed for their strained relationship. He yearns to see his parents happy. They both argue.

Madhav says he is afraid that Abhira will leave the city if he doesn’t support her. He refuses to go back to the Poddar house. Armaan is grateful to Madhav for standing by Abhira but reminds him of the promises he made to Vidya. Armaan asks Madhav to make a wise decision and hands over a sindoor box to him. He then turns and spots Abhira. Armaan loses morale upon seeing the swing removed and takes his leave.

Abhira starts packing Madhav’s belongings, telling him that he is going home. Abhira thanks Madhav and expresses that she doesn’t wish to further complicate things. She persuades Madhav to be with his family and his life partner who loves him a lot.

Abhira makes Madhav realize how patient and loyal Vidya has always been with him. She believes that she will be at the receiving end if anything goes wrong. However, Madhav remains adamant about his decision not to return to the Poddars. He calls Abhira his family and insists that he will stay with her only.

Abhira implores Madhav

Kajal comforts Vidya, who vows not to step out of her room until Armaan brings Madhav back. Vidya says she can’t handle the guests inquiring about Madhav.

Manish applies sindoor to Swarna, and she performs his aarti. Ruhi misses Armaan. The Goenkas notice Ruhi and make efforts to pamper her. They make her sit on the swing, and Ruhi smiles.

Madhav makes kachoris for Abhira and inquires if she likes them. Abhira gives a thumbs up to Madhav’s cooking. Madhav also tastes the kachoris but doesn’t find them perfect. Abhira continues to convince Madhav to go back to Vidya. She says her condition is better now, and she can handle everything on her own. Madhav goes to get rasmalai for Abhira.

Abhira receives a call from Charu, who shows Vidya sobbing in Madhav’s memory. Madhav returns and happens to see Vidya on the call. Charu says that their relationship is falling apart. Madhav becomes sad and leaves.

The guests say they cannot wait any longer for Madhav and Vidya. They take their leave. Armaan comes back home, and Vidya comes downstairs. Kaveri questions him about Madhav. Armaan discloses that Madhav refused to return. Vidya gets upset. The episode ends here

