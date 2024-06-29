Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 29: Abhira’s re-entry in Poddar house fills Armaan with hope

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, June 29, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Vidya keeping her hand on an oil lamp and crying. Kaveri spots Madhav. Poddars get excited about seeing Madhav returning to the house. Vidya ignores Armaan’s words as a joke.

Armaan feels apologetic towards Abhira as she will be alone again. Kaveri welcomes Madhav back to home. He informs that he has not returned alone but with his daughter. He brings Abhira to the forefront, leaving Poddars shocked.

Kaveri opposes Abhira’s stay at the Poddar house

Armaan rushes to hug Abhira. He thanks her for coming back along with Madhav. He further says that he will not let her go anywhere until he wins her trust. Abhira contemplates giving another chance to their relationship. Krish plays dhol. Armaan lifts Abhira in his arms and dances.

Manisha and everyone are happy with Abhira’s homecoming while Kaveri is still trying to process what is happening. Armaan’s dream comes to an end. He snaps out of his thoughts and suggests that they should welcome Abhira too along with Madhav.

Armaan takes the aarti plate and moves towards Abhira. He slips off the stairs and accidentally ends up putting vermillion on Abhira’s forehead. She pushes Armaan away and scrambles to wipe off the symbol of marriage. Manisha says it is the color of true love and won’t get off easily.

As she encourages Abhira to embrace Armaan’s feelings, Kaveri stops Armaan from caring for Abhira. She further questions Abhira’s connection to the Poddar family. Madhav looks at Sanjay and Kajal. He explains that Abhira is the one who brought him back and so, they should be grateful to her. Madhav asks Kaveri to accept Abhira in the house. She refuses.

Abhira also shares that she came to the Poddar house only because of Madhav. She decides to stay in the outhouse. Kaveri says she will take the decision. Madhav believes that they shouldn’t have returned as they were living a peaceful and respectful life.

Vidya intervenes to prevent Madhav from leaving the house again. She begs Kaveri to say something. Madhav says that Kaveri just thinks of herself and family's honor. He asks Vidya to let him go.

Kaveri directs Abhira to live in outhouse

Kaveri agrees to tolerate Abhira for Vidya’s sake. She states that Abhira will live in the outhouse and throws the keys at Abhira. Armaan comes in between and catches the keys.

He taunts Kaveri for committing another mistake. Kaveri calls herself the sky of the house who just showers favors. She remarks on her decision to let Abhira stay with them as a favor.

Madhav decides to stay with Abhira in the outhouse. Vidya inquires if he is ready to break his marriage for Abhira. He replies that he can also ask her the same. Madhav questions if Vidya will ever be able to see beyond Kaveri.

He says that Vidya always tried to prove herself as a good daughter-in-law to Kaveri good bahu and never supported him. Madhav asks Vidya to come to him when she gets the courage to take a stand for him as his wife. Armaan views Abhira’s return as a blessing and hopes to turn her heart towards him.

Madhav and Abhira go to the outhouse. Madhav tells Abhira that they can leave anytime if she wishes to. She tries to convince him to fix his relationship with Vidya and stop repeating his mistakes.

After a brief argument, Madhav feels they are happy in the small house as they are not fighting there. Abhira changes the topic and asks Madhav to make food for her. He jokes about getting bored of eating the burnt food.

Abhira says she will make noodles and starts missing her mother. Madhav hugs her. As he leaves, Abhira makes up her mind to leave the house as soon as Madhav and Vidya’s differences get resolved.

Manisha, Manoj and the kids groove in excitement. They thank Charu for calling Abhira. Madhav goes out and spots Vidya at the door. He ignores her.

Armaan peeks out of the window and sees Abhira, who shuts the window pane on seeing him. Armaan takes the mosquito coil and bat for Abhira. He knocks on the door. As Armaan gets caught in a cough attack by the smoke, he ends up holding Abhira in his arms.

The two share a romantic moment before realizing their closeness. Abhira pushes away Armaan. He asks her to relax and take the necessary items to protect herself from mosquitoes. Armaan goes away. Abhira closes the door and cries thinking about Armaan and Ruhi. The episode ends here.

