Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani aka Dayaben seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja 2025

Disha Vakani, also known as Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has indeed been one of the most beloved characters in Indian television. Although she has been absent from the sitcom for many years, her character and traits remain fresh in the minds of viewers. Disha maintains a low-key presence and is rarely seen at public gatherings. However, on the auspicious occasion of Ganpati, the actress recently made a rare public appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja 2025.

Disha Vakani seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja 2025

On Instagram, a video shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani, also known as Dayaben, visiting Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings. Disha covered her face with a mask as she entered the pandal to receive blessings. She is seen wearing a red printed saree, jewellery, and has her hair tied into a bun. Disha avoided public interaction to prevent chaos and crowding.

A few days ago, Disha Vakani's video with Asit Modi went viral on the internet. In this clip, the actress was seen tying a rakhi to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer. Asit uploaded this video to give a glimpse of their intimate celebration.

Apart from that, Disha remains away from the limelight and social media. The actress does not have a social media presence and is busy with her personal life. She is rarely seen at celebrations, events, or award ceremonies.

About Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception. She portrayed the iconic role of Dayaben, a character known for her lovable traits. Her famous dialogue, 'Hey maa, mataji', is well-loved among fans. Disha's on-screen chemistry with Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal, remains unmatched.

This on-screen duo was unbeatable, and their connection simply won hearts. Disha married chartered accountant Mayur Padia on November 24, 2015. She took a break from the show when she was expecting her first child.

When she planned to return, the actress was again pregnant with her second child. Currently, she is busy with her personal life.

Meanwhile, the makers are still searching for the perfect replacement for Disha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

