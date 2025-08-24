Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestants: Meet all 16 entrants of Salman Khan’s show – Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur to Amaal Mallik

Bigg Boss 19 has finally begun, and so has the drama, entertainment, controversies and more. The grand premiere episode itself kept the viewers hooked as the 16 contestants were introduced. Salman's interaction with the contestants, his punch lines and the revelations of the participants made the grand premiere episode unmissable. In case you have missed the premiere episode of the 19th season of Bigg Boss, here's a full and final list of confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 confirmed contestants

1- Gaurav Khanna

Popular Television actor, Gaurav Khanna, who has been a part of the hit show Anupamaa and won Celebrity MasterChef recently, has participated in Bigg Boss 19. Known to be a beloved actor of Television, Gaurav's entry in Salman Khan-led show has grabbed attention of this fans.

2- Amaal Mallik

Singer Amaal Mallik, whose personal life was all over headlines because of his alleged rift between him and his parents, have made his Television debut by participating in Bigg Boss 19. He belongs to the family of singers and his brother is Armaan Mallik. Amaal is the son of Daboo Malik and his uncle is Anu Malik.

3- Ashnoor Kaur

Popular Television actress Ashnoor Kaur will now be seen in Bigg Boss 19. The actress stepped into the acting industry as a child actor. She is currently 21-years-old. Ashnoor has been a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saath Nibhana Saathiya and more.

4 and 5- Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar

Social media's popular personalities Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are also the contestants of Bigg Boss 19. Known for having a fanbase in millions, the lovebirds are set to win hearts in the Salman Khan-led controversial show. Although fans adore their real personality and chemistry, it will be interesting to see them 24 hours in Bigg Boss 19 and know more about their lives.

6- Pranit More

Pranit More is a popular standup comedian, who is now a contestant of Bigg Boss 19. His participation came as a surprise to many as fans weren't expecting him to be a part of a reality show anytime soon. Pranit's entry in the show has grabbed eyeballs and it will be quite interesting to see him in a reality show for the first time.

7- Natalia Janoszek

Polish actress Natalia Janoszek became the 10th contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. She has featured in the Bollywood films like War 2 and Housefull 5. Her interaction with Salman Khan and Gaurav Khanna was unmissable.



8- Neelam Giri

Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri has worked with Bhojpuri stars like Khesarilal Yadav and Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav. Bigg Boss 19 will mark her main debut, where viewers will get to see her true personality.

9- Mridul Tiwari

Popular YouTuber and digital creator Mridul Tiwari is a confirmed contestant. Mridul's name was announced a few days back by the makers. The makers had conducted a contest asking fans to vote for Mridul and Shehbaz Badesha. The one with the maximum votes was supposed to be a part of Bigg Boss 19. As Mridul got maximum votes, he became a part of the show.

10- Kunickaa Sadanand

Popular actress of the 90s, Kunickaa Sadanand, is set to embark on this new journey of reality shows. Known for her acting prowess in several films like Beta, Gumraah, Hum Saath Saath Hai and more, she has been an integral part of the Indian cinema. Kunickaa has also shared screen space with Salman Khan in several films. The actress is set to showcase her unfiltered personality on a reality show for the first time.

11- Abhishek Bajaj

Abhishek Bajaj is a well-known face of Indian Television. He made his film debut in Student of the Year 2 and was also seen in Babli Bouncer alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. He has acted in several Television shows like Jubliee Talkies, Silsila Pyaar Ka and more.

12- Nehal Chudasama

Model, beauty pageant winner and actor Nehal Chudasama is set to be seen in Bigg Boss 19. She has won Miss Diva Gujarat in 2018 and even participated in the International pageant. She has also acted in a few web shows.

13- Zeishan Quadri

Zeishan Quadri is known for his versatility. He is a renowned writer, actor, and director who hails from Wasseypur, Bihar. He has also co-written the much popular Gangs of Wasseypur and even played the role of Definite in the hit series.

14- Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal is an influencer with a growing following of 2.5 million on Instagram. She carved her niche as an influencer, sharing messages of positivity, personal growth, and mindful living. Alongside spiritual content, her Instagram is filled with fashion, travel, and lifestyle updates that resonate with her wide audience.

15- Farrhana Bhatt

Farhana Bhatt is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. She is one of the actresses to enter this season of Bigg Boss. The Kashmiri beauty has featured in Hindi films like Laila Majnu, Notebook, where she has showcased her acting talent. A multi-talented individual, Farhana is a five-time national medalist in Martial Arts (Taekwondo) and a dedicated, self-taught dancer. She is also a peace activist.

16- Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali is a popular face of reality shows. Baseer began his journey in the world of Television after participating in MTV Splitsvilla 10. He won this dating reality show and became a social media sensation after emerging as the runner-up in MTV’s Roadies Rising and Ace of Space 2. It was his stint in Kundali Bhagya as the parallel lead that made him a household name.

With the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”, this season promises a twist as housemates take control. Adding to the drama, the audience will also have an important role in shaping the narrative. As Bigg Boss 19 has kick-started, the controversial show promises to keep you on the edge of your seats.

