Bigg Boss 19: Raftaar and Arbaz Patel locked as confirmed contestants of Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss 19 is just a few days away from its grand premiere, and excitement is building as fans eagerly anticipate the confirmed list of contestants. This controversial reality show has sparked interest among fans regarding which celebrities and popular personalities will be participating this season. Recent reports suggest that two popular names have been confirmed as the contestants for Salman Khan's show.

Raftaar and Arbaz Patel to participate in Bigg Boss 19?

According to a report from Tellychakkar, rapper Raftaar is set to join Bigg Boss 19 as a confirmed contestant. Also, social media personality Arbaz Patel, who was Nikki Tamboli's partner, is also reported to be a participant on the show. For those unversed, Arbaz Patel previously appeared on Bigg Boss Marathi 5, where his relationship with Nikki Tamboli grabbed eyeballs.

Raftaar is a well-known rapper who has also served as a judge on the popular rap show MTV Hustle. However, official confirmation from the show's makers or Raftaar and Arbaz is still pending.

In addition to the previously mentioned names, the makers have begun approaching other popular celebrities to participate in Bigg Boss 19. However, official confirmation regarding the confirmed contestants has not yet been announced.

The upcoming season has generated buzz ever since it was officially announced. A promo featuring superstar Salman Khan was released a few weeks ago, giving viewers a glimpse of the Bigg Boss 19 theme, which revolves around politics. Reports indicate that the Bigg Boss 19 house is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by August 20.

This season will have a longer duration compared to previous ones, running for 5.5 months. Salman Khan is reportedly hosting the show for the first three months due to prior professional commitments. Following his tenure, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor are expected to step in as hosts for the controversial reality show.

Bigg Boss 19 is scheduled to premiere on August 25, 2025, on Colors and JioHotstar.

