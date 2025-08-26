Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha criticizes Baseer Ali for his 'aggressive' behavior towards Kunickaa Sadanand: 'Uska level dikhata hai'

Shehbaz Badesha's participation in Bigg Boss 19 was the talk of the town. The popular social media personality, who is also Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's brother, was in the contest to participate in Salman Khan's show. Shehbaz and Mridul Tiwari were in the race, and as Mridul got the maximum votes, he entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. Now, Shehbaz, who is out of Bigg Boss 19, shared his honest opinion and also expressed disappointment over Baseer's behavior.

Shehbaz Badesha slams Baseer Ali

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Shehbaz Badesha shared his opinion after watching the first day of Bigg Boss 19. Speaking about Mridul, Shehbaz stated, "Mridul kabhi mera competition tha hi nahi, maine kabhi usse competition maana bhi nahi." With this, he dismissed the idea of ever considering Mridul as a rival inside the house.

However, Shehbaz expressed his strong opinion against Baseer Ali and his anger. As Baseer was seen arguing aggressively with Kunickaa Sadanand in the first episode itself, Shehbaz criticized his behavior.

He wrote, "Lekin yeh Baseer Ali, mujhe samajh nahi aata iska problem kya hai. Sirf zor se chillana aata hai toh kya har baat pe chillayega?"

This proves that Shehbaz wasn’t impressed with Baseer’s approach, calling his shouting and over-smart attitude 'unnecessary' and 'disrespectful'.

He tweeted, "Kunickaa ji par zorse chillana, aur sabke saamne over smart banne ki koshish karna.. yeh sab uska level dikhata hai, bilkul sahi nahi laga."

For the uninformed, Baseer Ali got angry at Kunickaa after she refused to cook for him. He then slammed her for denying his request disrespectfully and mentioned that he could do his own duties. Their minor issue turned chaotic, and Baseer burst out laughing.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 19, the first episode had its fair share of drama that kept the audience hooked. In the first episode, the contestants were asked to evict one contestant whom they thought was the undeserving participant on Bigg Boss 19. The inmates mutually decided to evict Farrhana Bhatt. While contestants think Farrhana is evicted, Bigg Boss has given her a place in the secret room where she can oversee the game of all inmates.

