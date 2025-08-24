From Dus Ka Dum to Bigg Boss 19: Tracing Salman Khan’s jaw-dropping salary hike

Salman Khan has returned to the silver screen with his popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss today, on August 24. The Bigg Boss Season 19 kicked off with swag and style as the host introduced every contestant with his unique humor. Other than Bigg Boss, the superstar has been associated with another reality TV show, Dus Ka Dum, which garnered him immense popularity among the masses. Here's a look at the Dabangg star's remuneration for Bigg Boss and Dus Ka Dum.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 fee dropped?

As per Hindustan Times, Salman Khan is charging up to Rs 150 crore for hosting Bigg Boss 19 over a span of 15 weeks. Reportedly, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, or Anil Kapoor could step in to host the season for the later weeks. Earlier, the Megastar was earning a huge paycheck of Rs 200 crore each season.

The reason behind the drop in his fee is his unavailability post 15 weeks. Had the actor hosted it for the entire season, his paycheck would have matched the remuneration of the previous Bigg Boss seasons.

How much did Salman Khan charge for Dus Ka Dum?

According to DNA, Salman Khan charged around Rs 78 crore for 26 episodes of Dus Ka Dum Season 3, which premiered back in 2018. Salman Khan's paycheck for the third season of Dus Ka Dum was much higher than a decade-old-premiered Season 2. However, it was way less than what he earned for Bigg Boss Season 11, which concluded in 2018.

Reports suggest, the Sultan actor received a sum of Rs 20 crore for Dus Ka Dum Season 2, which premiered in 2009. The actor charged Rs 80 lakh per episode, for 25 episodes of the reality show.

After Season 3, speculations were rife that Salman Khan will be back with another season of Dus Ka Dum soon. However, the channel dropped the plans later on. Fans are still waiting for Season 4 of the much-loved show.

Who are all the contestants in Bigg Boss 19?

The confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Season 19 are- Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Malik, Pranit More, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, and Natalia Janoszek.

