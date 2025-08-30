Gaurav Khanna REJECTS cooking on Bigg Boss 19 despite winning Celebrity MasterChef, Rajiv Adatia says 'Cake hota...'

Bigg Boss 19 is currently the talk of the town due to its already intense fights. In the latest episode, it was seen that Gaurav Khanna firmly refused to cook for the contestants when the duties were being assigned. This sparked a debate online with many questioning his decision, as he won Celebrity MasterChef, a cooking reality show. While this became the topic of conversation, his friend, Rajiv Adatia, who was also seen on Celebrity MasterChef and Bigg Boss 15, supported his friend, explaining how it is difficult to cook for 20 people.

Advertisement

Rajiv Adatia reacts to Gaurav Khanna not cooking

Taking to his X account, Rajiv Adatia uploaded a video of himself extending his support to Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna. Rajiv said, "Winning Celebrity MasterChef and cooking for 20-25 people in Bigg Boss are two different things."

Rajiv Adatia shared his personal experiences from being a part of both shows. He mentioned that he knows how to cook, and during his time on Bigg Boss, he cooked with Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhatt. He explained that he used to prepare meals in large quantities.

Watch Rajiv Adatia's video here-

Rajiv continued, "Bada quantity mai cook karne ke liye aur ek dish banane ke liye bohot farak hai (There is a difference to cook in big quantities and to cook one dish)."

He reminisced about his time with Gaurav Khanna on Celebrity MasterChef, revealing that he had very little prior cooking knowledge. Gaurav had undergone two weeks of training, just like the other contestants, and took notes because he didn't know how to cook.

Advertisement

Rajiv pointed out that Gaurav excelled in making desserts, so he focused on creating only desserts during Celebrity MasterChef.

The Bigg Boss 15 clarified that winning Celebrity MasterChef does not make Gaurav a chef, as he wouldn't be able to cook for 20 people. Rajiv stated, "Cooking on a mass scale is very different." He added that he had tasted Indian food made by Gaurav and didn't like it.

Rajiv added, "Cake hota toh banata, dessert hota toh banata (He would have made a cake or a dessert)."

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, airs every day at 9 PM.

ALSO READ: Who is Akanksha Chamola? All about Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna’s wife who’s in news for her contrasting views on kids