Kapil Sharma wonders if Shamita Shetty really like men, find out what happened in The Great Indian Kapil Show episode 10

The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show airs every Saturday. Tonight's episode featured a special segment focused on siblings, showcasing popular Bollywood siblings Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, along with Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem. During her interaction with Kapil Sharma, Shilpa took the opportunity to playfully tease her sister Shamita. She made jokes about Shamita being single and poked fun at her choice of partners, leaving everyone amused with her witty remarks.

Shilpa Shetty teases Shamita for being single

In tonight's episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma asked Shilpa Shetty whether Shamita Shetty shares everything with her. Shamita then admitted, "Mere pet mai rehta nahi hai. Voh natural ho jaata hai ki mai usko saara kuch bol du whether it is work or personal life mai. I think habit sa ho gaya hai ki isko bolna hi hai. (I don't keep anything to myself. That's natural. I tell her everything, whether it is work or personal life. I think it's a habit to tell her everything)."

Shilpa Shetty immediately took a dig at his younger sister and mentioned how she never informs her about her relationships. Shamita said, "Abb kaha chupati hu mai (Where do I hide now?" Shilpa instantly replied, "Abb hai nahi koi isiliye (Because now there is no one)."

The Sukhee actress teased Shamita, saying that she can hide her boyfriends if she has one. When Kapil asked Shamita if her family pressurises her, the lattter confessed how that period has passed and her mom has "given up".

Shamita Shetty continued, "In today's time, to find love is not easy out there. I think I am single because of that."

The comedian-actor asked Shilpa if, when she sees a good man who is well-settled, she inquires about him in hopes of getting Shamita married. Shilpa confessed that she is quite bold and even asks whether the man is single.

Later, when Sunil Grover arrived dressed as a girl, he then had a small chat with all Huma Qureshi, Shilpa and Shamita. Sunil asked them what qualities girls should look for in guys. Shamita said, "Intelligence."

Shilpa quickly mocked her, "Lekin tu intelligence dekhti kyu nahi hai, tu sirf body dekhti hai (Why don't you see intelligence you only see their body)."

Later while talking to Kapil, Shilpa revealed how Shamita has set high benchmarks for boys. When Shamita denied this, Kapil inquired, "Otherwise, you like men na?" Shamita instantly agrees, saying, "Of course!" This left all in splits, including Shilpa.

There were many instances in which Kapil Sharma's questions sparked laughter in the room.

