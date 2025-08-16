Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aug 16 Episode Written Update: Will Ajay and Pari's marriage proceed after his support for Tulsi?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aug 16 Episode Written Update: The police arrive. Mihir gets upset with Tulsi for calling the police, but then Ajay confesses that he called the police. Ajay's mother gets furious and slams him for getting Viren arrested. Ajay then informs everyone that Tulsi seemed worried, and then she showed him the CCTV footage of Viren causing the accident. His mother slams him, but Ajay breaks his silence, blaming his parents for spoiling his sister's life and getting her married to Viren.

Ajay exposes Viren's truth

Ajay discloses how Viren mistreats his sister and mentions how the latter even misbehaved with the female servants at his house. Ajay lashes out at his mother for not taking a stand for his daughter and supporting Viren. He praises Tulsi for doing the right thing and trying to save her daughter. Ajay says how his sister is unhappy and leads a terrible life because of Viren, and thus he called the police to arrest him.

Ajay then holds Pari's hands and asks permission from Tulsi to complete the last phera. He tells her that he will only marry her daughter if she gives her blessing. Tulsi praises Ajay for taking a stand for the right thing and agrees to the marriage.

Noina convinces Ajay's parents

Ajay's mother walks in anger. Noina then decides to speak to Ajay's parents. She smartly informs them that if they support Viren and not Ajay, then she might have to withdraw her investments. Noina tells them that Viren being in jail news can harm her business and thus she gives them a choice to either support Viren and lose the investment or break ties with Viren. Ajay's parents decide to support Ajay against Viren.

Ajay and Pari get married

Ajay's mother apologises to Tulsi for not understanding her and trusting Viren. Ajay and Pari then complete the last phera and get married. Mihir and Tulsi get emotional during Pari's bidaai. All the family members get emotional. Tulsi cries inconsolably as she bids goodbye to Pari. Pari consoles her. All family members then bid an emotional goodbye to Pari.

After Pari leaves, Angad and Hrithik miss her. Tulsi then tells Angad and Hrithik that they will soon welcome a daughter once they get married. They leave. Mihir apologises to Tulsi for not supporting her decisions. He expresses his concern about Viren getting out on bail and Ajay's family troubling Pari.

Tulsi assures him that nothing will happen as she trusts Ajay and credits Noina for convincing Ajay's family of the marriage. While they discuss, Gayatri overhears their conversation and mentions how the trouble will now start, as Pari is married. The episode ends here.

