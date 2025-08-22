Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aug 21 Episode Written Update: Pari meets her ex-boyfriend, Tulsi and Nandini confronts her

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aug 21 Episode Written Update: As Noina teases Mihir, Tulsi informs her how he has changed after marriage. While talking to Ajay, Pari mentions how she likes Noina for being cool. When Pari shares with him that she is very close to her father and not her mother, Ajay explains to her that even her mother, Tulsi, is nice. However, she asks Ajay not to comment on her relationships as she is adopted.

Advertisement

Pari's ex-boyfriend wants to meet her

After Pari and Ajay reach Shanti Niketan, Pari sees her ex-boyfriend Rannvijay waiting for her. She asks him to go, but he tells her that he wants to talk to her. Ajay steps out of the car, and then they enter the house. Tulsi and everyone welcome Pari and Ajay into their house. Tulsi notices that Pari is distracted.

Pari decides to behave normally. Tulsi gives gifts to Pari and Ajay. Ajay invites everyone to their house tomorrow for the Muu Dikhayi ceremony.

Pari gets Rannvijay's message, who calls her to meet him. Noina points out how even men's life changes after marriage, but no one asks them about their well-being. Mihir teases Tulsi by saying that his life has also changed after marriage, but then mentions how he has surrendered to her forever. Noina notices their love.

Everyone celebrates Janmashtami. Tulsi accidentally spills sindoor on Mihir, and both smile, remembering their similar memories. Noina and everyone see this. Noina tries to wipe Mihir's face with a tissue, but Daksha stops her. Tulsi takes a tissue from Noina's hand and cleans Mihir's face.

Advertisement

Nandini sees Pari with Rannvijay

Pari again gets a message from Rannvijay, and he asks her to meet. As everyone celebrates Dahi Handi, Pari sneaks out to meet Rannvijay. Nandini follows her. Pari gets upset with Rannvijay for coming to her house to meet her. Nandini sees Pari with someone. Pari promises Rannvijay to meet later and asks him to leave. Nandini sees them together.

Later, Pari joins the celebration. Nandini then informs Tulsi that Pari met someone. Tulsi decides to ask Pari. When Tulsi asks Pari, the latter gets furious. Pari slams Nandini for keeping an eye on her. Tulsi questions Pari about whether she met someone. Pari angrily tells them that she met her friend. Nandini assures Pari that they are not interfering in her life. However, Pari gets infuriated, accusing Tulsi and Pari of becoming toxic.

Pari lies to Tulsi, saying that her friend wanted to come inside, but she asked him not to join them at the celebration as she was worried about Ajay's reaction. She tells Tulsi that she doesn't want to give stress to anyone.

Advertisement

While talking to them, Pari accidentally tells them that she is already in trouble. Tulsi expresses concern, but Pari assures her that she will manage everything. Nandini gets suspicious about Pari meeting her friend.

Later, Tulsi notices that Pari didn't take the gifts to her home. She calls her, but Ajay answers. Tulsi tells Ajay that Pari forgot her saree. He then apologises to Tulsi for not meeting them after dropping Tulsi at their house. Tulsi is in shock as she remembers that Pari was in the restaurant. Tulsi then decides to talk to Pari. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aug 20 Episode Written Update: Gayatri uses Noina for her plan against Tulsi, here's what she does