Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Episode 12 Written Update: Will Tulsi learn about Viren's involvement in Angad's road accident?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Episode 12 Written Update: Tulsi insists that everyone should be checked, not just Munni. Ajay's mother insults Tulsi for not differentiating between her children and the servants. While the Virani family and Ajay's family are arguing, Munni breaks down and urges everyone to conduct the investigation. Viren is pleased, believing that Munni will get into trouble, but Hrithik arrives just in time to save her.

Advertisement

Before the investigations can begin, Hrithik arrives with the jewellery, explaining that he accidentally left the box in the kitchen, which led to the confusion. He apologizes to everyone, including Munni, but she becomes upset.

Meanwhile, Vrinda's family struggles to get water. Vrinda's mother and her sister-in-law get into a massive fight in front of everyone in the chawl. As Vrinda's mother argues with others, her sister-in-law manages to fill up water, which angers everyone else in the chawl.

Vrinda is worried because she wants to go out to deliver a sketch to Tulsi. She tries to leave and finally finds an opportunity to step out under the pretence of going to buy groceries.

Munni becomes emotional, and Hrithik comforts her, assuring her that everyone in the family trusts her because she is honest.

Tulsi shares her concern with Mihir that Ajay's family is not good. Mihir assures her that her family has orthodox thinking, but they are good. He tells her that if Pari and Ajay are happy, then their marriage will be a successful one. As everyone prepares for Pari and Ajay's engagement, Vrinda calls Tulsi and informs her that she has left to get the sketch.

Advertisement

Ajay's mother apologizes to Tulsi. Pari and Ajay are engaged. After the engagement ceremony, Ajay's mother asks Pari to remove the engagement ring and asks her to wear an artificial ring. She informs Tulsi that for regular wear Pari can wear the artificial one. Tulsi agrees, but Pari is upset.

Vrinda reaches Shanti Niketan and waits for Tulsi. Angad mistakenly takes Vrinda for his friend and hugs her from behind. After seeing Vrinda, he aplogizes and walks away. Vrinda waits for Tulsi outside her house. Meanwhile, Tulsi and Hemant are waiting for her.

Pari gets a call from her ex-boyfriend, and she tells him not to call her again. Viren overhears Pari's conversation. Ajay's mother apologises to them and all leave. Tulsi comes out of her house to give food to the watchman. She sees Vrinda. Vrinda hands over the sketch to Tulsi and rushes to her house.

While talking to Mihir, Pari gets furious as Tulsi didn't allow Ajay's mother to check Munni's stuff. She gets angry on Tulsi for trusting Munni.

Advertisement

Tulsi checks the sketch and is shocked. Pari breaks down, mentioning how her heart will break again if her marriage doesn't happen. She calls out Tulsi for creating a scene by not letting anyone check Munni. She tells Mihir that she wants to prove to her ex-boyfriend that she can live without him, and that can happen only if she marries Ajay. Mihir consoles her.

Tulsi sees Viren at Shanti Niketan's gate drinking alcohol with his friends. She shows the sketch to him. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Has Smriti Irani taken a sabbatical from politics? Here's what she has to say