Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Upcoming Twist: Pari to trap Tulsi and Mihir with her lies, commits crime

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season has generated huge buzz on the internet as the original cast members reprised their new roles and a few new actors were also roped in. Now, the interesting storyline has hooked the audience. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked. The newly released promo shows a glimpse of the upcoming twist that is going to occur in the show because of Pari's lie.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi upcoming twist

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on their Instagram page. In this promo, Pari breaks down in front of Mihir and Tulsi, revealing how her mother-in-law accuses her of stealing the jewellery. Tulsi, disappointedly, mentions how Ajay's mother should understand that Pari is their daughter, even if she is the daughter-in-law. Tulsi promises Pari that she will never let anything wrong happen to her. But the major twist here is that Pari is the real culprit.

Pari remembers stealing jewellery and selling it to get cash. She lies to get support from her parents. She smirks, thinking that they will keep her safe. The caption read, "Tulsi ko hai Pari par poora bharosa, par kya beetegi uske dil par jab sach ka hoga khulaasa?"

Watch glimpse of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi upcoming twist here-

Current storyline of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's current storyline revolves around Pari's marriage and Angad's accident case. In the recent episodes, it was seen that Pari gets married to Ajay, the son of Mihir's friend. Although Pari doesn't love him, she gets married to Ajay only to make her ex-boyfriend jealous. During the marriage, Tulsi exposes Viren's truth. Viren is Ajay's sister Sandhya's husband.

Viren is responsible for the accident on the road. He eloped after the drink and drive case and trapped Angad in the case. Amid the wedding celebrations, Tulsi learns the truth with the help of Vrinda and Viren is held accountable for his crime. The police arrest him.

Meanwhile, Noina (Barkha Bisht's character), recently entered the show. Noina is Mihir's college friend and Ajay's family's business partner. In the latest episode, it was seen that Tulsi learns about Noina's love for Mihir.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi stars Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, Ketki Dave, Gauri Pradhan and more in lead roles.

