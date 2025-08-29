TRP Report Week 33: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's rating DROPS, Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in close battle

The TRP report for this week is out, and it has major changes. The weekly TRP report shows the performance of daily soaps from the previous week. Among many ongoing series, only a few managed to secure a spot in the top 5. This week's report features a surprising entry into the top 5. While Udne Ki Aasha, which previously gave tough competition to Anupamaa, has dropped out of the top 5. Also, the rating for one of the longest-running sitcoms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has seen a drop.

Top 5 shows of week 33

1- Anupamaa - 2.3

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly as the lead, remains one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. Although the ratings fluctuated a few months ago, it has now regained its top spot. The hit drama continues to capture the audience's attention and has ranked first this week with a rating of 2.3.

2- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - 2.0

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been unbeatable, and how! The longest-running show continues to give a tough fight even today and has ranked in the second spot this week. If compared to the last TRP report, the ratings and rank of the show have improved slightly. While last week it was in third place, this week it is in second place with a rating of 2.0.

3- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi - 1.9

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has also experienced an improvement in ratings. The show, featuring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, has climbed from fourth to third place in the TRP report. Last week, it received a rating of 1.8, but this week it has improved to 1.9. The current storyline and Barkha Bisht's entry in the show have held the attention of the viewers.

4- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - 1.9

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest-running sitcom, has slipped to fourth rank this week. The ratings for this popular show have dropped; it ranked second last week with a rating of 2.0. This week the show has got 1.9 rating.

5- Tumm Se Tumm Tak - 1.8

Tumm Se Tumm Tak made a surprising entry into the top 5 chart this week. The show has generated buzz since its premiere, and it seems that the storyline is finally resonating with viewers. Starring Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar, it has secured the fifth spot this week with a rating of 1.8. Last week, Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's show was in fifth with a rating of 1.7.

