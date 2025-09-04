Bigg Boss 19, September 3, Episode Highlights: Baseer Ali reveals he was cheated in relationships, Tanya Mittal says 'Sabne muje bohot use kiya'

Bigg Boss 19, September 3, Episode Highlights: The contestants arrive in the activity area for the assigned task. Zeishan Quadri, who is the host, kickstarts the program. Neelam Giri performs and receives applause from everyone. Amaal Mallik takes a dig at all the contestants by singing a song. Pranit More then appears on the stage and does stand-up comedy. He cracks jokes on Farrhana Bhatt, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama and Zeishan Quadri. He made jokes about them after declaring that he didn't like them.

Kunickaa Sadanand and Mridul Tiwari then perform the act, followed by Tanya Mittal reciting the poem on Bigg Boss contestants. In her poem, Tanya takes a jibe at all contestants and describes everyone's traits. Awez Darbar receives applause from everyone as her shakes a leg.

Zeishan shares with Amaal that he was confused with Pranit said in a stand-up roast that he adds fuel to the fire. Tanya, Neelam and Kunickaa discuss their personal lives and personal. Kunickaa talks about her live-in relationship that lasted for 22 years. She then disclosed how her partner cheated on her after 22 years. Tanya was surprised upon hearing this revelation.

Gaurav Khanna announces the result

Later, Bigg Boss calls Gaurav Khanna into the confession room. Bigg Boss asks Gaurav to judge the performances of the contestants. During this, it is revealed that it was the ration task. Gaurav declares Amaal and Pranit pass in the task. He stated that Mridul and Kunickaa didn't fulfil the required criteria during the performance and thus he declared them failed. Gaurav announced that Tanya also passed. Because Mridul and Kunickaa fail to perform the task as asked, a 10 per cent weekly ration is deducted from all housemates.

Amaal and Zeishan discuss Baseer's changed behavior. They then talk about how Nehal is a smart player and she keeps changing sides. Baseer then keeps Farrhana's mattress again on her bed. Farrhana is surprised by Baseer's gesture. She then tells Nehal how Baseer is doing this to look good. Nehal mentions how Baseer has a problem of getting angry.

Zeishan and Gaurav discuss how nominated contestants are not doing anything and mention how Awez's eviction will break their group. Everyone teases Mridul and Natalia. Gaurav teases Pranit and Farrhana. Pranit playfully declares that he never wants a love scene with Farrhana, leaving her and everyone in splits.

Baseer flirts with Farrhana and then mentions how he is doing this purposely to avoid fights and conversations with her. In conversation with Neelam, Tanya complains about doing house chores.

Baseer Ali and Tanya Mittal discuss their personal lives

Baseer Ali then questions Tanya if she has been in a relationship. Tanya admits to being in a relationship twice and then states that there havebeen two breakups. Baseer inquires about the reason for the breakup.

Tanya says, "Maine nahi kiya kabhi. Meko bohot dhoke mile hai. Sabne muje bohot use kiya apne fayde ke liye (I never did it. I have faced many backstabbers. Everyone used me for their benefit)."

Baseer then states. "Mere sath samjo 10 kisse hai toh 8 mai mere sath cheating hui hai aur 2 jagah shayad mai bhi galat raha hu (For example, if there are 10 relationships, I have been cheated 8 times and I was wrong two times)."

Tanya Mittal replied, "Mere pass 2 hi hai par meko nahi yaad hai mai galat rahi hu (I had only 2 but I don't think that I was wrong)."

Gaurav and Mridul discuss how house duties are difficult. Tanya shares that her bodyguards will be happy seeing her do the job. She says she is a very strict boss. Kunickaa calls her "mad."

Tanya feels dirty as she cleans the kitchen and touches the dustbin. The housemates discuss Baseer and Farrhana's bittersweet relationship. Farrhana asks Baseer if he is cleaning her bedsheet. Amaal and Zeishan tease them. Baseer refuses to clean the bedsheet and asks her to she can share the bed with him, but she denies.

Tanya questions Pranit for disliking her. He admits that he dislikes her and mentions that their bond has changed and can never be same again.

Later, while talking to Pranit, Farrhana reveals that her relationship lasted for 8 years, but then she parted ways with her partner. Pranit asks her if she has moved on. Zeishan teases him.

Pranit More loses chance to be a captain

Bigg Boss then calls contestants in the assembly room to play truth or dare. During this game, the topic of discussion was Pranit's opinion against Zeishan. In his stand-up comedy, Pranit said that Zeishan adds fuel to the fire. Bigg Boss informed contestants to vote on Pranit's judgment. Pranit and Zeishan, one among them will lose a chance to become the captain based on contestants' votes.

Most of them disagree with Pranit's statement against Zeishan. However, Tanya supports Pranit. When Neelam shows support for Zeishan, Tanya gets disappointed. The contestants have a long discussion. The contestants show support for Zeishan. Pranit loses a chance to be a captain.

Kunickaa advices Tanya to take a stand. Neelam then asked Tanya the reason why she is upset. Tanya apologizes and disagrees to discuss the matter. The episode ends.

