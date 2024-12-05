Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The Demon Realm arc has officially begun with the return of the demon king, Zeldris, in the last episode, and fans can look forward to the arc exploring Percival’s unusual connection with the demons and more about the demon world itself.

Don’t miss The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 9 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, and other details.

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 9 is scheduled to air on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST on TBS in Japan. Following the initial broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming on Netflix, Lemino, and Anime Times at 5:10 pm JST.

After its official release, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 9 will also be accessible on Disney Plus and Hulu. However, availability will be limited to certain countries. Internationally, Netflix will be the primary platform hosting the series.

Expected plot in Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 9

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 9 will be titled ‘Behemoth of Calamity,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see Gawain battle Mortlach and other Chaos Knights in the Demon Realm. Tristan, meanwhile, will seek information from Zeldris about a gateway to Camelot.

Advertisement

Percival will encounter Rosebank, one of Arthur’s emissaries, and attempt diplomacy. The search for the sword will also continue as more about Percival’s ties to the Demon Realm and Arthur’s ongoing schemes are revealed in Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2, Episode 9.

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 8 recap

Titled ‘The Savior,’ Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 8 sees the four knights and their allies journey to the Demon Realm, seeking a path to Camelot. Percival begins recalling fragmented childhood memories of being in the Demon Realm, cared for by Zeldris and Gelda.

This information surprises his companions as they navigate this unfamiliar land. Upon arrival, they are captured by demons and brought to Zeldris’ castle. During a warm reunion, the group learns the stakes surrounding Percival's sword, forged from the Coffin of Eternal Darkness.

This weapon, now lost, holds the potential to seal the Demon Realm. As they search for it, Percival tries to aid an injured Chaos Knight but is stopped by Nasiens. Meanwhile, Gawain faces off against Chaos Knights, tailing them in Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 8.

Advertisement

For more updates from The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights Of The Apocalypse anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.