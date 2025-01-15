From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Expected Plot And More
From Bureaucrat To Villainess, Episode 2 will see Grace meet the student council, the members of Anna’s ‘love interests.’ Get the release date, recap, and more here.
In 'Dad Becomes a Villainess,' 52-year-old Kenzaboro Tondabayashi is reincarnated as Grace Auvergne, the villainess of the otome game Magical Academy: Love & Beast. Unfamiliar with the game's rules, Grace attempts villainous behavior but instead gains admiration.
After befriending protagonist Anna Doll, Grace interacts with Crown Prince Virgile, her fiancé. Using years of experience as a bureaucrat, Grace excels academically, earning the freshmen's respect. Her impeccable etiquette establishes her reputation, contradicting her intent to act villainously.
From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 2 will see Grace plan to confront Anna Doll with a high-handed attitude, aligning with her villainess role. She will encounter the student council members and realize they are key romantic options for Anna in the game.
Determined to undermine Anna's standing, Grace will attempt to criticize her. However, her analytical nature will inadvertently lead to accurate, objective praise instead of insults. This dynamic will likely result in more 'unforeseen' developments in her relationships with Anna and the student council.
Titled ‘Dad Becomes a Sorcerer,’ From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 2 is set to release on January 17, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. The episode will debut on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block, including MBS and TBS.
In North America, Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series, so fans can tune in to HIDIVE for streaming. Meanwhile, Muse Communication holds the rights in South and Southeast Asia, making it available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.