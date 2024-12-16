I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Alicia become increasingly involved in political matters surrounding Laval, while Liz's jealousy grew due to the Duke's affection for the villainess. Alicia gained the support of some students due to her recent actions.

Don't miss I'll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 12 to see the consequences of Liz's jealousy and the influence of Alicia's new supporters. Keep reading to get the release date and more.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 12: Release date and where to stream

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 12 is set to air on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. International audiences, however, will have the opportunity to watch the English-subtitled version a day earlier, on December 17, due to time zone differences.

The episode will be broadcast on various networks in Japan, including Tokyo MX and BS11. Platforms like Anime Store and U-NEXT will provide access one hour before the scheduled airing. Those outside Japan can stream I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 12 on services like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Expected plot in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 12

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 12 will be titled ‘The Villainess and the Saint,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see more about Mel’s discover about the secret tied to the Saint.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, to fulfill her role as Liz’s observer, Alicia will prepare for a direct confrontation with Liz to guide her down the correct path in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 12.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 11 recap

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 11, titled ‘The Villainess and the School Idol,’ sees Liz's malicious aura affect the academy. Gill resists her influence, but Duke intervenes to free him from her subconscious control.

Liz’s growing negativity incites chaos in the cafeteria, leading to Jane attacking Carol. Alicia defuses the situation, cutting her own hair in solidarity with Carol, which inspires others and weakens Liz’s control.

Despite aiding Jane, Alicia remains cautious. Meanwhile, Mel uncovers an ancient text hinting at a significant truth about Liz’s influence and the academy’s imbalance in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 11.

Advertisement

For more updates from the I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.