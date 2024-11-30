Hunter X Hunter Chapter 409 Spoilers: Negotiation Game Ends As Borksen Accepts Morena’s Offer; DEETS

The last chapter saw the card game between Morena and Borksen begin, offering fans a look into Morena’s past and the objectives of the Heil-Ly family. As the game neared its final stage, both players had only one round remaining, with Borksen’s position growing increasingly precarious.

The Hunter X Hunter Chapter 409 spoilers have revealed the results of their game, so keep reading to get a sneak peek into the upcoming chapter.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 409 spoilers

According to the Hunter X Hunter Chapter 409 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Negotiation: Part 3.’ The chapter continues the tense card game between Borksen and Morena amidst Prince Benjamin’s declaration of martial law.

Despite the external chaos, Borksen resolves to proceed, attempting to manipulate the game’s outcome in her favor. Her next move is to select the Deal card from Morena’s deck, allowing her to retrieve a card from the graveyard under the condition of fulfilling a task.

Morena demands that Borksen kiss her, a proposal that causes Borksen to hesitate. Weighing her options, she concludes that refusing could worsen her precarious situation and ultimately agrees to Morena’s demand in the Hunter X Hunter Chapter 409 spoilers.

After completing the task, Borksen gains access to the graveyard and retrieves the X card. However, when her turn comes to draw from her face-down deck, she coincidentally pulls the same X card and is forced to discard it again.

This unexpected outcome momentarily disrupts her strategy in the Hunter X Hunter Chapter 409 spoilers. In the subsequent round, Borksen selects the QA (Question A) card from Morena’s deck. This card grants her the ability to ask a limited number of yes-or-no questions.

Through her questions, Borksen uncovers crucial information about Morena and the Heil-Ly Family. Morena discloses the location of their hideout and reveals that the family consists of 21 members. Additionally, Morena explicitly warns Borksen that possession of the No card at the conclusion of the game will result in her death.

This revelation compels Borksen to reassess her choices carefully. In a decisive move, Borksen discards the No card, eliminating the immediate threat to her life in the Hunter X Hunter Chapter 409 spoilers.

Her final remaining card is the Return card, which enables her to select another card from the graveyard. Making use of this ability, she draws the Yes card. The possession of the Yes card signifies her acceptance of Morena’s offer and her entry into the Heil-Ly Family.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.