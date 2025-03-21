Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 12: Mona Vs. Asahi Continues; Recap, Release Date And More
Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 12 will see Mona, having come to terms with her feelings, engage Asagi on equal grounds. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In the episode ‘Alone With Him,’ Mona hesitates to kiss him at the last moment, disappointing Medaka before he reminds himself of his monk-in-training discipline. Tomo scolds Mona for hiding her true self from everyone except Medaka. Realizing she often lowers her guard around him, Mona overthinks and gets lost, breaking her phone.
Two suspicious men approach her, but Medaka arrives and scares them off. With both their phones broken, they ride the ferris wheel to find their friends. During the ride, Mona realizes Medaka has always seen her true self. Medaka admits her shifting moods confuse him but also make her cuter.
With new determination, she directly declares her intentions to Asahi, cementing their rivalry in their love for Medaka. Mona will desire to spend more time with Medaka, deepen their connection, and take the next steps in her romantic pursuit.
Titled ‘First Love With Him,’ Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 12 will be released in Japan on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 12 am JST, airing on several TV channels. International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version earlier on Monday, February 17, 2025, due to time zone differences.
Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 12 will air on multiple TV platforms across Japan and have repeat broadcasts on AT-X. Streaming options for Japanese fans include U-NEXT, d Anime Store, ABEMA, and others, with international access on platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.