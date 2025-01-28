Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir Returns With New Outfits And More In Season 6; Everything You Need To Know

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is now celebrating its 10th anniversary with the long-awaited debut of Miraculous Ladybug Season 6. Premiering on Disney Channel and Disney XD, this season ushers in a number of changes.

The season's premiere episode, titled “The Illustrhater,” is now available to stream for free on Disney Channel’s official YouTube channel. Fans can expect more than visual upgrades this season, as Miraculous Season 6 introduces an expanded team of heroes, emphasizing Marinette's decision to distribute the Miraculous jewels more widely.

What’s new in Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug And Cat Noir Season 6?

The updated opening sequence of Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 includes refreshed character designs for the Miraculous crew, as well as updated animation using Unreal Engine for the series.

The series is set to see an emotional and action-packed school year arrive for both Marinette (Ladybug) and Adrien (Cat Noir) as they, alongside their classmates, face a new, mysterious villain whose identity will increase the stakes at hand.

As the series progresses, Miraculous Ladybug Season 6 will explore the now complicated relationship between Marinette and Adrien, as both characters continue to keep important secrets from one another.

This includes their superhero identities. The upcoming episodes are part of a larger wave of developments for the franchise, which recently wrapped up its fifth season and released a feature film on Netflix in July 2023.

Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug And Cat Noir production, streaming and more

Miraculous Season 6 is co-produced by Disney, Brazil’s Globosat, Italy’s KidsMe, and France’s TF1, reflecting the global popularity of the series and ensuring international viewers can catch episodes soon after their U.S. premiere.

Jeremy Zag, the creator of the series, has hinted at the extensive effort behind Season 6, including the revamped assets and a more vibrant depiction of Paris. Miraculous Season 7 is already in production and slated for release in 2025.

For now, fans can tune in every Saturday morning to Disney Channel and Disney XD or stream previous seasons on Disney+. As previously mentioned, Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 is also available on Disney Channel’s official YouTube channel.