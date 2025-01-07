Wind Breaker Chapter 168: Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More
With Sugishita on the verge of admitting to his emotions, don’t miss Wind Breaker Chapter 168 to find out how the protagonist reacts and more. Get the release date, expected plot and other deets here.
In the last chapter of Wind Breaker, fans saw Sakura and Suou face off against a gang seeking to exploit Furin’s perceived vulnerability post-conflict with Noroshi. Outnumbered, they struggled despite Sakura’s dismissal of backup.
Sugishita and Nirei arrived mid-battle, with Sugishita fighting fiercely. Flashbacks also revealed Sugishita dealing with his jealousy toward Sakura, as Nirei emphasizes that such feelings indicate care rather than negativity.
With Chapter 167 having ended with Sugishita considering what separates him from Sakura, fans can now look forward to Wind Breaker Chapter 168 possibly featuring Sugishita confessing his feelings to Sakura. Suou, unaware of Sugishita’s emotions, may contribute his perspective to the unfolding events as well.
With Sugishita potentially overcoming his jealousy, the group’s cohesion may strengthen in the upcoming chapter. If the manga revisits action sequences, the aftermath of the gang attack might unfold, leaving fans looking forward to seeing more of Furin’s resilience against external threats.
Wind Breaker Chapter 168 will be released on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the latest chapter on Kodansha’s K Manga platform, which features the official English version. Wind Breaker Chapter 168 can be accessed via both the mobile app and website, but is available exclusively in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.