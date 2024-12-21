Yakuza Fiancé Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

The last episode concluded the situation with Ozu Kento, as Yoshino Somei and Kirishima Miyama warned him to stay out of Shio Naota’s life and leave them alone. Renji Somei also tried to get information from Kirishima and Shoma but was met with silence.

Later, the two got into a fistfight over Yoshino, which Yoshino later broke up. With Kirishima having begun to understand Yoshino’s feelings, fans were left curious about what will happen in the season finale. Don’t miss Yakuza Fiancé Episode 12 as it releases, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 12: Release date and where to stream

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 12 is set to air on Monday, December 23, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST as part of the Fall 2024 anime season. The episode will be broadcast on networks like Tokyo MX, BS11, and others in Japan.

However, Yakuza Fiancé Episode 12 will not be available on streaming services like Netflix. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll, while audiences in Southeast Asia can access it through Aniplus Asia.

What to expect in Yakuza Fiancé Episode 12?

As per the anime’s official website, Yakuza Fiancé Episode 12 will be titled ‘When She Fades, the Night Falls, and the Rain Comes.’ After their tumultuous visit to Osaka, Yoshino and Kirishima will return to the Miyama estate in Tokyo. However, Yoshino will begin ignoring Kirishima entirely, avoiding him during school and rejecting his gestures, including meals.

Distressed, Kirishima will be left in emotional turmoil, even waiting in the rain outside her quarters. Yoshino’s unusual behavior will leave Kirishima questioning her reasons in Yakuza Fiancé Episode 12, sparking curiosity about what caused her sudden change and how their relationship will evolve moving forward.

Advertisement

Yakuza Fiancé Episode 11 recap

Titled ‘A Pet that Becomes Unruly as It Grows,’ Yakuza Fiancé Episode 11 sees Renji confront Kirishima about Yoshino’s involvement in the Ozu incident, issuing a severe warning after physically disciplining him.

Yoshino’s cousin, Tsubaki, advises caution, revealing her doubts about Kirishima’s intentions. Kirishima informs Shoma of his relationship with Yoshino and accuses him of being manipulated by the Somei family.

The two then begin fighting, only to be interrupted by Yoshino, who expresses disappointment in both. Tsubaki advises Kirishima to treat Yoshino as a typical girlfriend in Yakuza Fiancé Episode 11, but Yoshino contemplates the difficulty of dating someone like him.

For more updates from the Yakuza Fiancé anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.