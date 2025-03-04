Box Office: 4 Hollywood movies which went highly ignored at Oscars 2025

Now that the Oscars 2025 is over, we have seen several films and their team celebrating their win for whatever they won which they deserved. These films include Anora, Dune: Part Two , Wicked and several others. Meanwhile there have also been films which fans felt deserved better at the Award night. Following are 4 such movies:

1. A Complete Unknown

A Complete Unknown is the biopic of popular musician Bob Dylan featuring Timothee Chalamet in the leading role. The worldwide total collection of this James Marigold directorial currently stands at USD 119.9 Million against a budget of USD 50 - 70 Million. The film was nominated in 8 categories of The Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and others. Unfortunately, the film failed to win any of those on the award night.

2. Nosferatu

Nosferatu is a highly appreciated Gothic Horror film starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, and Lily-Rose Depp in the lead. This Robert Eggers directorial was made at a budget of USD 50 Million and has collected over USD 179 Million till now. It was nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling but failed to win any of those awards.

3. Conclave

Conclave is a 2024 political thriller film starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini as the leading cast of the film. This Edward Berger directorial is made on a budget of USD 20 Million and has grossed over USD 101 Million globally. The film was nominated in 8 categories by The Academy like Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Original Score, Best Editing, Best Supporting Actor while it won only one award for Best Editing.

Advertisement

4. The Substance

The Substance is a body horror film starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid as its leading stars. This Coralie Fargeat directorial is made at a budget of USD 18 Million and collected over USD 77 Million globally. The film was nominated for five categories at The Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director while it won only one award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.