Dragon France Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's BLOCKBUSTER rom-com approaches coveted 10K admissions club

Tamil film Dragon directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, turned out to be a ‘Dinosaur’ at the box office. The movie not only did exceptional business in its home state but also received record traction in overseas territories.

Dragon nears 10K admissions club in France

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Dragon is receiving love in its French release, too. The movie is doing solid business in this international territory. For the record, the movie registered around 9,700 admissions at the French ticket window until the Second Tuesday, i.e., Day 12 of its release day.

The movie is now approaching the coveted 10K admissions club in France. Based on its box office trends, it will soon enter this coveted club.

If Dragon manages to achieve this feat, it will be the first-ever Pradeep Ranganathan movie to do so. In addition, the Ashwath Marimuthu directorial will be the second Tamil movie of 2025 to cross this huge mark at the French box office. Previously, Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi achieved this feat. However, it couldn't sail through a successful theatrical run and ended up being a flop at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi wrapped its global theatrical run at a mere Rs 137 crore gross. This is the lowest figure among the recent releases of bigwigs of Tamil cinema at the worldwide box office.

It will be interesting to see how far the Pradeep Ranganathan movie can go in its entire run. Co-starring Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar, the romantic drama has already bagged a Blockbuster verdict at the box office.

Have you watched Dragon yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.