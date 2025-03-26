Box Office: Mufasa The Lion King inches closer to USD 720 million global milestone as theatrical run winds down

Mufasa is all set to leave theaters with its home streaming debut nearing, but the Disney tentpole is looking to say goodbye in style, registering a worldwide total of USD 720 million. The Lion King sequel-prequel is mere inches away from the milestone, with its current global gross standing at USD 719.40 million. This includes USD 253 million from the North American market and a magnificent USD 465.61 million from international territories.

Per recent box office reports, the film collected USD 689.8K at the domestic box office this weekend, with 355 fewer screens than last week. It dropped to No. 15 on the theatrical business chart for the weekend, but that is completely normal for a 94-day-old entry.

For those uninitiated, Mufasa: The Lion King arrived in theaters on December 20. Directed by Barry Jenkins from a screenplay by Jeff Nathanson, the film explores the treacherous relationship between the titular lion and his brother, Taka, who later comes to be known as Scar.

The film’s ensemble voice cast includes Donald Glover, Aaron Pierre, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Billy Eichner, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Blue Ivy Carter in her feature film debut.

Mufasa recently beat the lifetime worldwide haul of Dune: Part Two, dethroning it from the position of the sixth highest-grossing film of 2024. The offering, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and more, earned USD 714 million.

Advertisement

Mufasa will, however, not get closer to Wicked’s USD 742.9 million revenue.

On the flip side, Mufasa’s better-than-expected business must be giving some relief to the Mouse House, which is currently grappling with the mediocre performance of Snow White. The Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starrer debuted to underwhelming numbers on March 21, and its earnings took a steep 74 percent dip on its first Monday. Given its current trajectory, breaking even for the USD 250 million production looks like a tough battle. Meanwhile, the studio’s previous offering, Captain America 4, starring Anthony Mackie, has also not yet broken even despite being in theaters since February 14.

Have you watched any of these films yet? Do let us know!