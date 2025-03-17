Box Office: Revisiting the theatrical performances of John Abraham and Akshay Kumar's movies; should they reunite for next comedy?

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham are among the coolest entertainers on the big screens. Watching them together is always a treat to their fans. They have remained active in their respective careers in recent times. Akshay was last seen in Sky Force earlier in January, John is entertaining the audience with his latest release, The Diplomat. Let's revisit Akshay and John's collaborations and their box office performances.

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's Movies; Analyzing Their Performances

GARAM MASALA

Directed by Priyadarshan, Garam Masala remains one of the best comedy movies in Bollywood. The 2005 film featured Akshay Kumar and John Abraham as friends who are photographers by profession. Also starring Paresh Rawal, the comedy movie earned Rs 29 crore and emerged a hit.

DESI BOYZ

Helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan, Desi Boyz reunited Akshay Kumar and John Abraham after six years. They played friends and roommates in the 2011 entertainer. The romantic comedy collected Rs 46 crore while securing a flop verdict.

HOUSEFULL 2

Housefull 2, which was released a year later, starred Akshay Kumar and John Abraham as enemies turned friends. The 2012 action comedy, which is a second installment of the Housefull franchise, minted Rs 111.75 crore net in India. Also starring Asin and Jacqueline Fernandez, Sajid Khan's directorial was a superhit.

Movies Year of Release Net India Collections Verdicts Garam Masala 2005 Rs 29 crore Hit Desi Boyz 2011 Rs 46 crore Flop Housefull 2 2012 Rs 111.75 crore Superhit

Can Akshay Kumar and John Abraham Reunite For Another Comedy?

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham haven't collaborated in any movie for more than a decade. They share great camaraderie and often make the cinephiles laugh with their performances. Akshay and John should reunite for a comedy film in the future.

In an interview with PTI, The Diplomat actor recently shared that he wants to do a comedy film and that he is already in talks with Akshay to work together again. John also admitted that they "feed off each other’s energy" on-screen.

Do you wish to watch them together in movies again?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.