Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann’s film drops 15 percent, mints Rs 37.25 Cr

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer dipped further at the box office on Tuesday. After a good opening weekend, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan struggled at the box office on Day 5.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Report: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s gay love story managed to register a good opening weekend but failed to pass the Monday test and further dropped on Tuesday at the box office. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s Day 5 Box office Collection report is out and as per the same, Ayushmann’s film is struggling during the weekdays after getting the 3rd highest opening weekend of the year. The film’s drop from Monday’s collections was nominal but the drop from opening day collections was huge.

As per box office India, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection of Tuesday was estimated around Rs 3 Crore nett and the drop from Monday was a normal one of 15 percent. But as per the report, for a film like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the collections during the weekdays are average and the film will have to earn more to sustain itself till the second friday. The overall box office collection of Ayushmann’s film is estimated at Rs 37.25 Crore.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Ayushmann and Jitendra play a gay couple in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan who have to fight with their family to get acceptance. Commercially, the film has been getting rave reviews but at the box office, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is merely close to crossing the 40 Crore mark. The first week collections are estimated at around Rs 42 Crore as per the report and the film will have to gain momentum to take on the competition from Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and the upcoming release Thappad.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Box Office Collection for the opening week is as follows:

Day 1 - Rs 9 Crore

Day 2 - Rs 10.75

Day 3 - Rs 11 Crore

Day 4- Rs 3.50 Crore

Day 5- Rs 3 Crore

TOTAL Box Office Collection of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Rs 37.25 Crore

