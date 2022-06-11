Vikram Second Friday (Day 8) box office collections; Records continue to fall, cross 100 crores in Tamil Nadu

Vikram held superbly on its 2nd Friday as it grossed Rs. 11 crores, taking its running total to Rs. 175 crores approx in eight days. The film should record a big jump in collections today if pre-sales are to go by and the second weekend business of the movie should be comfortably over Rs. 40 crores, which will enable it to top Rs. 200 crores on Sunday.

The business on the second Friday dropped just five per cent from Thursday. The drop mainly came outside Tamil Nadu as collections in Tamil Nadu were actually up from Thursday. The film grossed Rs. 7 crores in the state yesterday, which was another daily record, this time beating Baahubali 2’s Rs. 5 crores. The film now has all-time record for every day since Saturday, another two will come this weekend. It will be interesting to see if it is able to get after that because that is when they start getting even tougher with Baahubali 2 extraordinary holds starting to come into play.

The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 164 crores

Friday - Rs. 11 crores

Total - Rs. 175 crores

The film also crossed Rs. 100 crores in Tamil Nadu yesterday and with Rs. 105 crores total, it's now the tenth biggest grosser ever in the state , knocking Petta out of the top ten. The film will rise ranks through the weekend. It will cross KGF Chapter 2 today and tomorrow will beat Beast to become the biggest grosser of the year in the state, with a good chance of going all the way to the top five of all-time ahead of Viswasam.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 105 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 21.25 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 15.75 crores

Kerala - Rs. 26 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 7 crores