Weekend Box Office Preview: Snow White looks to dominate again as fresh titles Death of a Unicorn, A Working Man and more arrive

The March 28 to 30 weekend is ready to welcome two new titles at the box office, but it looks like holdover Snow White will reign supreme regardless of its underwhelming run so far. The much-hyped Disney tentpole disappointed exhibitors with a USD 42.2 million domestic opening last weekend, but with no major competition until at least April 4, the film is poised to lead the theatrical business. This weekend, the entry is looking to gross USD 17 to USD 25 million with help from female audiences under 18 who gave it glowing reviews post-debut.

About the April 4 competition, Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie will gobble up family ticket money. The Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Meyer, and Jennifer Coolidge starrer is forecasted to turn in a USD 55 to USD 75 million opening, and if the figure manifests, it will obviously be at Snow White’s cost.

The Disney tentpole should just keep its head down and aim to mirror Mufasa: The Lion King’s sluggish but steady theatrical run. After being written off by box office trackers, the 2024 film grossed over USD 700 million worldwide.

Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd-led Death of a Unicorn is expected to log the second-best domestic box office business this weekend. The A24 offering has enough quirk in it to attract the hipster crowd and post a debut weekend number in the range of USD 10 million to USD 15 million.

Besides the box office, the film is a chance for the actors to prove their might outside established film franchises. For Ortega, who has become a star thanks to her performances in Scream, Beetlejuice, and The Addams Family, The Death of a Unicorn will be a real test of her pull in an original concept. As for Rudd, who is known for his association with Marvel but has had a decent number of misses when it comes to solo gigs like They Came Together, How Do You Know, and more, it's a great opportunity to prove his bankability.

A Working Man, starring action icon Jason Statham, will look forward to matching The Death of a Unicorn’s performance. The film features the actor going to all lengths and borders to beat down human trafficking. It marks his second collaboration with director David Ayer following last year’s sleeper hit The Beekeeper.

Other alternatives playing in theaters this weekend will be Captain America: Brave New World, The Alto Knights, Black Bag, and more. Pick and choose!