Animal EXCLUSIVE: Special 60-second cut of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol starrer to be showcased at Burj Khalifa

The countdown to the highly anticipated release of the movie Animal is about to commence. With less than 15 days remaining, the makers are gearing up to launch full-fledged promotional activities. The film, boasting an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, has already stirred considerable excitement with its teaser and songs. Now, in an exclusive revelation, Pinkvilla has learned that a specially crafted 60-second cut of the film will be showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol to watch special 60-second cut of Animal on Burj Khalifa

Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that a specially curated 60-second cut of Animal will illuminate the facade of the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, alongside Bobby Deol, who portrays the antagonist, will grace this grand event, joined by producer Bhushan Kumar.

This strategic move is significant, given that any projection on the Burj Khalifa garners extensive coverage from both national and international press. The intention is to generate substantial buzz around the film, particularly in overseas markets like Dubai, which holds significant importance for Animal, being one of the most eagerly awaited movies of 2023. The elaborate marketing strategy aims to ensure the movie's resonance and impact on a global scale.

More about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Animal unfolds as a gripping crime thriller, delving into the intricate dynamics of a tumultuous father-son relationship. The recent release of the track Papa Meri Jaan offers a sneak peek into this intense bond, featuring the stellar performances of Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Adding to the soundtrack are two more songs, Hua Main and Satranga, showcasing the chemistry between Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna, who portrays his wife.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is poised to hit the big screens on December 1.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol calls himself 'big fan' of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt; seemingly confirms cannibal theory in Animal