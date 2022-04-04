EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan begins work on his next with Ranbir Kapoor; On floors after Laal Singh Chaddha’s release

Pinkvilla was the first to report that after Ranbir Kapoor had made a special appearance in Aamir Khan’s 2014 comedy-drama, PK, their fans have been waiting to see them collaborate for another movie, and now the two stars have already zeroed in on an exciting project. Both Aamir and RK will be a part of the film, which will be produced by the Sarfarosh actor. Pinkvilla now has some more updates on this upcoming project. We have learnt that Aamir has already begun pre-production work on the movie.

“This yet-to-be titled project will be made on a massive scale and will have an important message for the audience. So Aamir has already started looking into aspects like the scale of VFX, discussions around the probable locations, looks, among other things, while the final script is also being developed. He intends to start shooting for it soon after Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha’s release, which battled many scheduling challenges because of the pandemic. Aamir and Ranbir are very excited about the film,” informs a source close to the development.

Besides having worked together earlier, Aamir and Ranbir are also very close friends. Meanwhile, Aamir is expected to wrap up shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha by May. Ranbir too has an interesting line-up of films ahead, including Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera, Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

In fact, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, RK’s trainer Shivoham aka Dheepesh Bhatt had informed that the actor will undergo a transformation for Animal.

