EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan and Sujoy Ghosh in talks for a project, Deets Inside

Abhishek Bachchan is on a roll. After completing R Balki’s Ghoomer, the actor started shooting for Remo D'Souza’s Dancing Dad with Nora Fatehi, and Pinkvilla had also exclusively reported that Junior Bachchan will next collaborate with director Shoojit Sircar for a film, which is expected to roll in August. We have now heard of another interesting project that Abhishek Bachchan is in talks for. Pinkvilla has learnt that the Bunty Aur Babli actor is in conversation with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh for an interesting project.

“They have recently started discussing the project and are presently at the nascent stage. However, they really want to collaborate for this one, which is in the thriller space. If all goes as planned, it should go on the floors by the end of this year. The final script is still being worked on, while Sujoy is also working on other logistics simultaneously,” informs a source close to the development. Interestingly, AB and Sujoy have earlier worked together on the 2021 crime-thriller, Bob Biswas. In this Diya Annapurna Ghosh directorial, Abhishek Bachchan had played the titular role, while Sujoy had produced the movie alongside writing its story and screenplay.

Meanwhile, we had also recently reported that Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur’s Dasvi is getting a sequel, and is titled Barwi. However, it is yet unclear if AB will be a part of it or not.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Furthermore, fans are eagerly waiting to see Abhishek reunite with his dad Amitabh Bachchan as well. While the Shahenshah actor has a cameo in Ghoomer, it would be nice to see the duo collaborate again for a full length feature film. Some of their earlier collaborations include Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Paa. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhishek had shared that he would love to work with his superstar father again. He had stated that it is long overdue, and he would love to do another film with Senior Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Kajol takes break from social media; Says 'Facing one of the toughest trials of my life'