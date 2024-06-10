EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha trailer to release on THIS date

Ever since the first look of Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was released, fans have been going gaga over it. The fact that they will get to see the duo romancing each other on the silver screen, after ages, is getting fans excited. Now, Pinkvilla brings you an exclusive scoop about the trailer release date of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Looking at the teaser, it is evident that the Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer is going to be an intense love story. If you guys have been waiting for the trailer, then brace yourselves as Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the trailer will be unveiled on June 13.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu movie Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha trailer release date

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are back with a love story in acclaimed writer and director Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Sources close to the film have revealed that the trailer of this much-awaited film will be released on June 13. So, mark your calendars and be ready to witness the magic of this powerful duo.

The makers have received a phenomenal response for the teaser that showcased the intense onscreen chemistry of this blockbuster duo. Known for his unique storytelling on the big screen and OTT, Neeraj Pandey presents his first epic love story with this one.

More about Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha is a musical romantic drama spanning over 23 years, set between 2000 and 2023. The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by the Oscar-winning music director MM Kreem. The film also features a stellar ensemble cast including Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari.

NH Studios presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir & Shital Bhatia. The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn and Tabu were last seen together in the 2022 release, Drishyam 2 which was a sequel to their 2015 release Drishyam. And, fans are eagerly waiting to see them share screen space again.

Talking about their on-screen chemistry, we got to see it in the 1999 film Thakshak last. So, this is going to be a fresh change for the fans to witness it once again in 2024.

